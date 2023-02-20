Road Town Market
Dean 'Sportsman' Greenaway

TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands residents can now enjoy shopping for locally grown goods and other items in a comfortable setting with the recent opening of the new Road Town Market that now boasts 16 colorful kiosks.

The original single structure sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Irma in 2017, and earlier this month BVI officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the new setup. Ten of the kiosks are 12 feet by 12 feet, and the remaining six are 10 feet by 10 feet, and rent for $450 and $300 a month, respectively.