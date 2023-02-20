TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands residents can now enjoy shopping for locally grown goods and other items in a comfortable setting with the recent opening of the new Road Town Market that now boasts 16 colorful kiosks.
The original single structure sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Irma in 2017, and earlier this month BVI officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the new setup. Ten of the kiosks are 12 feet by 12 feet, and the remaining six are 10 feet by 10 feet, and rent for $450 and $300 a month, respectively.
“As tourism is everyone’s business in these beautiful Virgin Islands, we felt that it was important to present festive kiosks that will attract both tourists and residents alike,” said Kye Rymer, minister of Communications and Works and Fifth District representative.
During the opening ceremony on Feb. 13, he noted that “from today, this market will be bustling with vendors selling local and imported produce and goods, the sound of music and people shopping.”
“Further, we wanted to create an attractive area that our residents can be proud to visit and enjoy the local products that also function as a recreational space for general gathering,” he said.
The kiosks are outfitted with a sink and faucet, lighting, a duplex outlet and a countertop for vending purposes. Plans call for each kiosk to have shutters to protect against vandalism and provide adequate security.
All of the kiosks are equipped with a sink for sanitary purposes, and fitted with lighting and power supply to facilitate vendor operations, especially during later hours at night.
When completed, Rymer said each kiosk will be enclosed with hurricane-rated shutters, and these shutters, when opened, will provide shelter for patrons from the sun and rain based on their design.
“A bus shelter will be constructed in the open area adjacent to the road with benches to accommodate up to 25 persons and serve as the central point for passengers to gather for collection by the bus operators,” he said.
The Market Square project, which will cost $1.7 million when fully completed, is on a historical site established in the 1970s. Rymer said it is “truly heartwarming” to see the transformation of the Market Square to the structurs seen today from his earlier years of visiting the market with his grandmother.
“I cannot help but reminisce on the commute to Road Town to sell, amongst the other vendors, or attend events here as a teenager,” he said. “The Market Square is undeniably a prominent landmark within the city.”
Fourth District Representative Mark Vanterpool, whose district the market is located, said the the idea of improving the market area began as far back as 1999, and it has been a long time in coming.
“This improves the city of Road Town,” he said. “We have made progress in improving the city of Road Town. Let’s maintain this beautiful place here.”
Shenell White, proprietor of Versarock International that specializes in seafood, told The Daily News that she was “truly ecstatic” about being in the new market.
“It’s a venture we have been looking into for a very long time, trying to get to a central point where we can serve our customers more efficiently and I’m just happy to be here,” White said. “We represent a commercial fishing company in the territory. We sell a plethora of fish—from pyloric, anything bottom, deep sea fishing—anything that swims, we have it.”
This she said includes conch, whelks, and shellfish and “we do a bit of importing as well, including crabs.”
Cliseyda Rodriguez of Samida Ground Foods, who sells fresh produce at the market, said business was very slow in a temporary location tucked in use since the structure was damaged in 2017.
“People didn’t want to visit, they complained about the space,” she said. “Here has more visibility and is more comfortable. We can serve our customers better.”