The Public Works Department is advising the public of upcoming roadwork in the Bassin Triangle area of St. Croix. The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
VI Paving Inc. will begin milling the roadway from Bassin Triangle to Times Square in downtown Christiansted on Monday, Public Works said Friday in a press release. The contractor will then continue milling from Bassin Triangle to Pueblo Supermarket in Estate Richmond on March 2.
All of the work will take place in the evening. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to travel with caution the area.