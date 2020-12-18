Virgin Islands community leaders are expressing their condolences to the family of St. Johnian and former Sen. Robert “Bob” O’Connor Jr., who died Wednesday morning.
O’Connor, first elected to the 17th Legislature in 1986, was re-elected to the 18th Legislature, where he served as vice president.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, a former senator, was among current and past legislators remembering O’Connor this week.
“The embodiment of an outstanding Virgin Islander, Mr. O’Connor was poised as a leader and pioneer throughout his distinguished professional career,” Roach said. “Having served in the 17th and 18th Legislature of the Virgin Islands and at the helm of the Virgin Islands Port Authority as chairman of the board, Mr. O’Connor’s life’s work and achievements left a lasting impact on the territory.”
Roach said he was “happy that we were able to honor him while he was still here to witness.
“We have lost a giant of a man who leaves his mark on the economic, social, and cultural landscape of his beloved St. John,” he said.
O’Connor, a onetime VIPA chairman, served on the board for 24 years, beginning in June 1991 until his retirement in February 2015, according to a statement from VIPA Executive Director Carlton Dowe.
It was noted that O’Connor “spearheaded a myriad of projects that have come into fruition today” and that his leadership “helped to improve the travel infrastructure of the territory and enrich the travel and tourism experience for residents and visitors to the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our native son and friend who will be remembered as a stalwart of this community,” Dowe said. According to the statement, O’Connor was lauded by VIPA for his many achievements during a Feb. 27 ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new maintenance building in Bournefield, which was named in his honor.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. released a statement noting O’Connor will be remembered for his years of service in the community.
“He was a businessman and fierce advocate, always working towards opportunities for his home island and people of St. John,” Francis said. “Bob was a true public servant who served our community well.”
Senate Vice President Myron Jackson, in a news release, said O’Connor attended the Julius Sprauve Elementary School on St. John and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas. He continued his studies at Hampton Institute in Virginia and Lincoln Technical Institute in New Jersey. Among his first jobs, after college and upon returning to the Virgin Islands, was that of director of Equipment Maintenance at the Public Works Department prior to his first election as senator in 1986.
Jackson said O’Connor also served in a number of community organizations including the V.I. Commission on Judicial Disabilities, the Chamber of Commerce, the V.I. Girl Scouts Board, the Captain’s Association, a charter member of the St. John Lions Club, and Vice Commander of the St. John Coast Guard Auxiliary. An avid sportsman, he was a longtime member of the local Forty-Plus baseball team. He was an entrepreneur and owned several successful businesses on St. John, including O’Connor Car Rental, one of the first car rentals on St. John, Jackson said.
“He will be truly remembered for his unceasing commitment to the advancement of his beloved homeland and people,” Jackson said.
O’Connor’s death came only five days after members of the 34th Legislature voted to approve permits for the Summer’s End marina in Coral Bay, which he had long championed as key to future economic development on St. John. At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr., said during legislative session last week that O’Connor worked to move the marina forward “not for himself, but for the island of St. John.”
Noting that O’Connor had been in ill health, he said at the time that “this marina project is Bob O’Connor’s legacy.”
“He not only dedicated 20 years of his life trying to get this project moving, but as a former senator at large and chairman at the port authority, he always fought for the empowerment and sustainability of native Virgin Islanders,” Payne said.
Dowe, in expressing condolences to O’Connor’s wife, Clarice Comissiong-O’Connor; daughters, Jerell, Frenchesca and Franchellis O’Connor; and his grandson, Robert O’Connor IV, said the O’Connor patriarch won’t soon be forgotten.
“His name and his memory will live on eternally in this community through his many contributions and his stellar example of commitment to hard work and excellence,” Dowe said.