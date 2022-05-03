ST. THOMAS — Friends and family of the late Ron de Lugo gathered for a memorial mass at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on Monday morning.
Daughter Angela de Lugo gave the eulogy, and said her father was often referred to as a “man of the people” who was dedicated to serving the Virgin Islands.
“Behind him has always been the love of his family,” she said.
The first and longest-serving delegate to Congress from the Virgin Islands, de Lugo was a beloved statesman who spearheaded the first modern Carnival celebration in 1952.
Affectionately known as “Mango Jones,” de Lugo died in 2020 at age 89.
Growing up with a high-profile father, “life was a big adventure. I didn’t really recognize how big at the time, because it was always moving fast and was a lot to keep up with,” Angela de Lugo said.
She recalled her father’s sense of humor, and how “your eyes would light up as you threw your head back, and soon the walls would shake with laughter.”
De Lugo’s legacy echoes throughout the Virgin Islands, and “we, his family, are deeply grateful to the people of the Virgin Islands” for paying homage to his life, she added. “May you rest in peace, Dad, and laughter.”
For the 70th anniversary of Carnival, organizers honored his legacy with “Deh Village de Lugo” Carnival Village, located adjacent to Fort Christian just steps away from the Ron de Lugo Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.
Those in attendance at Monday’s memorial included wife Sheila de Lugo, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and first lady Yolanda Bryan, and Carmen Sibilly, who was crowned the first Carnival Queen in 1952.