Ron de Lugo, the territory's longest-serving delegate to Congress, died today in Florida.
Born in 1930, de Lugo grew up on St. Thomas before attending school in Puerto Rico and serving in the U.S. Army, where he served for two years with Armed Forces Radio.
Returning to the territory, de Lugo joined WSTA radio on St. Thomas before moving to St. Croix where his long political career would begin.
In addition to being the territory's delegate to Congress, de Lugo also served four terms in the V.I. Legislature and was St. Croix administrator.
De Lugo retired from Congress in 1995, and in 2003, the Ron de Lugo Federal Building on St. Thomas was named for him.
He was predeceased by his son, James, and daughter, Maria Cristina de Lugo Gino.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Paiewonsky de Lugo; brother, Winston S. de Lugo; his first wife, Maria Morales Viera; children, Angela Maria de Lugo, Alex Chamorro and Rebeca Chamorro
Levin; and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
