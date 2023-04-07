Former publisher and executive editor of The Daily News, Ron Dillman, is being remembered as a bold, persistent journalist — and friend to many — following his recent death in Florida at age 88.

Terry Dillman said Thursday that his older brother Ron was “very friendly. If he walked into a bar or something, everybody knew his name, and everybody said hello. And he just had a real good charm to him.”

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.