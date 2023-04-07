Former publisher and executive editor of The Daily News, Ron Dillman, is being remembered as a bold, persistent journalist — and friend to many — following his recent death in Florida at age 88.
Terry Dillman said Thursday that his older brother Ron was “very friendly. If he walked into a bar or something, everybody knew his name, and everybody said hello. And he just had a real good charm to him.”
But, “when he was being a reporter or a journalist, he was very intense,” making sure he was “getting the job done and getting the story straight, and making sure it was complete,” Dillman said.
A native of Illinois, Dillman began his career at the Commercial News in Danville in 1958, working as a reporter, sports reporter, columnist, city editor, and executive editor, before leaving to take over as executive editor of The Daily News in 1980, which was also owned by Gannett at the time.
Dillman also took over as publisher, and remained in the Virgin Islands until his retirement in 1998.
“He had a lot of fun,” Terry Dillman said.
“He loved it, and I think when he came in there he could see the opportunities and the problems, and I think he helped identify some of the problems that Melvin and Penny also identified and worked on to correct,” Dillman said.
Melvin Claxton and Penny Feuerzeig were working alongside Ron Dillman in 1995 when The Daily News won the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service, based largely on Claxton’s work reporting on the territory’s crime, corruption, and police misconduct.
“He was the victim of it too,” Terry Dillman said, recalling when his brother was “in the thick of a lot of heavy duty reporting” and police stopped him and his wife Lorna driving on a remote road late at night.
“They really shook them down, made them lie flat on their face on the highway, and scared them to death, practically,” Dillman said. “That was a big one. And just when I’d go down there on vacation, he’d always grump about how bad the politicians were.”
“Ron Dillman had one of the most difficult jobs in journalism, managing an aggressive, investigative newspaper in a small, close-knit community. Many targets of the newspaper’s investigations were his friends, associates, and advertising clients. They often gave him an earful and threatened to pull ads,” Claxton said in a statement Thursday.
“But Ron navigated this demanding media landscape and allowed reporters, editors, and photographers to tell stories that held community leaders and powerbrokers to account. Despite the daily pressures, he ultimately always sided with good journalism. He made his community better, and there can be no higher praise for a journalist,” Claxton wrote.
“Ron was an absolutely terrific boss,” Feuerzeig said in a statement Thursday.
“Never in the time that I was executive editor do I ever remember him saying no to running a story. We were partners-in-crime and the crime was corruption on all levels. There were no sacred cows. It didn’t matter who you were or who you knew; we tried to be the voice of the voiceless,” Feuerzeig wrote.
“Our daily editorials reflected that. He and I, plus Ariel Melchior Jr. (the Editorial Board), took a strong stand on most local issues, and we were nearly always in agreement. That is remarkable, especially considering Ron was a Republican and I was a Democrat!” she wrote. “Ron has been missed since he left The Daily News. I am grateful for his years in the trenches, and his many years as my boss.”
Terry Dillman said his brother withstood not only criticism, but devastating natural disasters while living in the territory.
During Hurricane Marilyn, “he and his wife and child had to get under the presses at the newspaper to survive, and they said they meaured winds up to 230 miles an hour,” Dillman said.
Dillman said Ron and Lorna, as well as her adopted daughter Tiffany, also enjoyed many family activities outdoors, and relished everything the islands has to offer.
After renting a boat with a friend, “he got smitten by the sailing and eventually bought a boat, and then a bigger sailboat, of course,” Dillman said. “We did a lot of sailing down there.”
A “championship-caliber waterskiier” back home in Illinois, Ron also enjoyed jogging on Magens Bay beach, tennis, and golfing at Mahogany Run, Dillman said.
Terry said he was inspired to follow Ron, who was 12 years older, into journalism school, and “I worked two summers thanks to him at the Commercial News as a reporter,” followed by five years at the Times Union in Rochester, New York before moving on to other pursuits.
As for Ron, “he was at Gannett over 40 years,” Dillman said. “He had a huge network of friends and colleagues, and unfortunately he outlived most of them.”