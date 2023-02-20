Farmer2

Roniel Allembert smokes his bee hives on St. Croix to calm the bees before assessment.

 Daily News photo by FIONA STOKES

ST. CROIX — There is a lot of buzz in the air about Roniel Allembert, some of it coming from people near and far raving about his cold and flu remedy that he produces locally. The loudest buzz, however, is from the hundreds of thousands of bees that provide its secret ingredient.

Allembert, St. Croix’ revered honey man, is the owner and operator of Virgin Islands Wild Flower Honey farms. On Saturday, he was named the first Beekeeper Farmer of the Year during the 51st celebration of the Agriculture and Food Fair.