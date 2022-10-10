Ahead of World Polio Day later this month, four Rotary Clubs on St. Croix are coming together to raise awareness about polio with a new campaign themed “We are this close.”
The four organizations — Rotary Club of St. Croix, Rotary Club of St. Croix-Harborside, Rotary Club of St. Croix-Mid-Isle, and Rotary Club of St. Croix-West, — produced their own “this close” graphics that will be shared on social media platforms.
The campaign is based on one by Rotary International, which boasts 1.4 million members at 46,000 clubs in 194 countries. The international campaign includes advertisements with world-renowned dignitaries and celebrities each holding up one finger near the other to demonstrate the sentiment that Rotary International is “this close” to eradicating polio.
The local campaign will feature Rotary members with well-known people in the St. Croix Community. Included in the advertisements is a quote from the individual pictured or a polio fact. One of the graphics features Rotary District 7020 Governor Deborah Howell with husband Dennis Howell and Rashidi Clenance with Dr. Olaf “Branco” Hendricks, a well-known retired psychiatrist who is also a polio survivor.
“We are so thankful that Bronco has joined our campaign. As a polio survivor, he has insights about the virus that the rest of us will never really understand,” Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid-Isle President Nadia Bougouneau said.
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person’ spinal cord, causing paralysis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There is no cure, but there are safe and effective vaccines to prevent polio, the CDC said, noting there currently are two polio-endemic countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Sandra Gerard-Leung, president of the Rotary Club of St. Croix Harborside said “since Rotary began its involvement in polio eradication efforts in the late 70s in the Philippines, polio is now 99% eradicated.
According to Leung, over the years rotary clubs worldwide “have raised over two billion dollars and volunteered countless hours to immunize more than three billion children.”
Rotary Assistant Governor Jennell Bryan, a member of Rotary Club of St. Croix West, said “Polio is currently endemic in only two counties, Pakistan and Afghanistan,” meaning they are the only two countries that have never interrupted the transmission of the poliovirous.
She added that shortly before the massive flooding in Pakistan, 43 million children received polio vaccines during National Immunization Day over five days in June.
Anika Morris, president of the Rotary Club of St. Croix, meanwhile is encouraging residents to learn more about polio and Rotary’s eradication efforts and history by visiting www.endpolio.org. Donations for polio eradication efforts can be made on the website or given to any Rotarian, she said.
On Oct. 24, the clubs will celebrate World Polio Day by illuminating Government House in red with the “End Polio Now” logo projected onto the King Street side of the building. A celebration will follow.
“We invite the St. Croix Community to join Rotary’s campaign,” Warrington Chapman, president of the Rotary Club of St. Croix West.
He added that residents who want to take part can call 340-771-4420, and arrangements will be made to take a photo.
“Everyone is welcome to join our efforts to eradicate polio,” Chapman said.