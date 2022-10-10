Ahead of World Polio Day later this month, four Rotary Clubs on St. Croix are coming together to raise awareness about polio with a new campaign themed “We are this close.”

The four organizations — Rotary Club of St. Croix, Rotary Club of St. Croix-Harborside, Rotary Club of St. Croix-Mid-Isle, and Rotary Club of St. Croix-West, — produced their own “this close” graphics that will be shared on social media platforms.