Lionel Downer, president of Rotary Club of St. Croix Harborside, Brad Ebersole, president of Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid Isle, Robert Mendez, community service chair of Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid Isle, Jason Henry, director of the V.I. Health Department’s Division of Communicable Diseases, and Liz Goggins and Willard John, members of Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid Isle, hold a conference Wednesday to encourage residents to come out to the Rotary clubs’ diabetes health fair on Saturday.
ST. CROIX — The island’s four Rotary Clubs will host a diabetes fair on Saturday with the aim of letting residents know that the disease isn’t a “death sentence.”
The daylong fair, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held at the American Legion Hall in Frederiksted, where residents will get the chance to learn more about diabetes, its complications, and how to identify and deal with the disease, organizers said at a press conference Wednesday.
