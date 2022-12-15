ST. THOMAS — Bordeaux Farmers Market received a much-needed upgrade thanks to a donation of $55,000 from the Rotary Club of St. Thomas East.
The money will go toward a solar refrigerator system, according to a news release, which noted that funding was made available from the Rotary International Global Grant.
The solar refrigeration system, which will be installed by Silver Sun Solar, will help the Farmers Market will reap several benefits including an estimated solar energy savings of $259,570 for the farmers over 25 years and contribute to the island’s community economic development.
The other benefits include;
• Battery backup power during frequent power outages or storms
• A reduction in food waste since perishable items can be properly stored for future use or sale instead of discarded
• An enhancement to our local food security.
• Clean Energy. 333 Tons of CO2 emissions reduced over 20 years.
• Continued promotion of locally grown organic food.
• Encouragement and incentives for the adoption of a Plant Rich Diet.
According to the statement, Rotary East Eco’s contribution was provided by a donation from Brad Camrud through St. Thomas’ “Share the Sun” Program. International partners in the global grant included the Rotary Club of Ann Arbor North, Michigan, and Rotary District 6380, the Rotary Club of Toledo, Ohio, District 6600, the Rotary Club of Boise, Idaho, and District 5400, and the Rotary Club of Hanalei Bay, Kauai, HI. The Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group, Eastern North America Regional Chapter also contributed.
Additional funding came from the V.I. Community Foundation, which donated $20,000 for the solar installation. CFVI also donated a 10 by10 walk-in cooler. The Food Producers Network of World Central Kitchen donated a backup generator.
The donations will ensure that the Bordeaux Farmers Market continues to prosper and serve the people of St. Thomas, according to the news release.