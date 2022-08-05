ST. CROIX — The Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid-Isle awarded $30,000 in scholarships to four St. Croix high school graduates at a recent meeting.
Rotary Mid-Isle President Nadia Bougouneau said the club was delighted to award a $20,000 Ocwen USVI Services LLC Scholarship to Michele Pemberton, a Central High School graduate who will attend Howard University. Pemberton plans to nursing with a minor in biology, before pursuing a doctoral degree. She will receive $5,000 per academic year, for four years.
According to the statement “on account of the quality of her application” an additional Ocwen scholarship of $2,000 was awarded to another student, Nancy Parrilla.
“The Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid-Isle has a dynamic partnership with Ocwen USVI Services, LLC whose contributions are dedicated to a graduating High School Senior from the St. Croix Central High School or the St. Croix Educational Complex on a college path,” Bougouneau said in the released statement.
Additionally, the club awarded two students with the Carlton Hodgson Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 per academic year, for four years.
“The club is also proud to award an academic scholarship to Yaira Ortiz and Melvyn Fox. Yaira, a graduate of the St. Croix Educational Complex, plans on pursuing a degree in Marine Biology at the University of Miami,” Bougouneau said. “Melvyn is a graduate of Good Hope Country Day school and will be pursuing a degree in Music Engineering at Howard University in the fall.”
The Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid-Isle also celebrated a new Rotary year with members of the Rotary Club of St. Croix Harborside, by installing new boards of directors. Past District Governor Louis Weaver from St. Maarten and District Governor Deborah Howell were in attendance. Both Weaver and Howell said this Rotary year is significant because it is the first year in the club’s 117 year history that Rotary International has a female president — Jennifer Jones, whose theme this year is “Imagine Rotary.”
The new board members of the Rotary club are:
Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid-Isle — President Nadia Bougouneau, President-elect Robert Mendez, Immediate Past President Marcel Galiber, Vice President Richard Grant, Secretary Elizabeth Goggins, Treasurer Holly Fulkerson, Sergeant-at-Arms John Harper and Directors Tina Beazer, Lambert Dempster, Sana Joseph Smith and Anestine Etienne.
Rotary Club of St. Croix Harborside — President Sandra Gerard-Leung, President-elect Marcellino Ventura, Immediate Past President Lionel Downer, Vice President Benjamin Mshila, Secretary Heather Stephenson-Proctor, Treasurer Kristina Vandenberg and Director Joan Claxton.