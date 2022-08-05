ST. CROIX — The Rotary Club of St. Croix Mid-Isle awarded $30,000 in scholarships to four St. Croix high school graduates at a recent meeting.

Rotary Mid-Isle President Nadia Bougouneau said the club was delighted to award a $20,000 Ocwen USVI Services LLC Scholarship to Michele Pemberton, a Central High School graduate who will attend Howard University. Pemberton plans to nursing with a minor in biology, before pursuing a doctoral degree. She will receive $5,000 per academic year, for four years.