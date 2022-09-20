The Rotary Club of St. Thomas wants to encourage young people to use alternate ways of solving disputes, and is planning to erect “peace poles” in locations islandwide in honor of World Peace Day, observed today.
World Peace Day is also known as United Nations International Day of Peace, and over the next year the local club will erect the poles across the island to encourage dispute resolution skills by local youth, and thus reduce violence in the community.
Through a global “Building Peace Through Service” grant from Rotary International, the local club will erect the peace poles at Oswald Harris Court housing community, Charlotte Amalie High School, and All Saints Cathedral School, among other locations.
The poles will have the universal message “May Peace Prevail on Earth,” as well as the more personal “Let Peace Begin with Me,” in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, French, and possibly Danish, according to Ben Kraft, past president of the Rotary Club of St. Thomas.
“What this does is remind folks that peace is important,” Kraft said. “We’re going to get these peace poles up in areas that locals can see as well as tourists to show we join the rest of the world in making a statement about the importance of peace and reducing violence.”
The idea for peace poles was started in Japan in 1955 by Masahisa Goi. They are an internationally recognized symbol for peace.
More than 250,000 peace poles have been erected across the globe in almost 200 countries, and have also been planted in major U.S. cities like New Orleans and Atlanta.
For more information about the project, visit the Rotary Club of St. Thomas online page.