The Caribbean will finally be home to Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class of ships when Odyssey of the Seas debuts in just over a year, and the cruise line has revealed some of the details for when the new cruise ship arrives.

Just like the other Quantum ships, Odyssey of the Seas will have its iconic North Star ride, which is like a London Eye at sea that sends riders aboard a glass capsule attached to a rotating, pivoting crane-arm that can rise to more than 300 feet above the ocean as well as jut out over the side of the ship while offering 360-degree views.