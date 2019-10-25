Rendering by ROYAL CARIBBEAN
Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas will be the first Quantum Ultra Class ship to feature two open-air, resort-style pools. Designed for downtime under the sun and stars, Odyssey will debut November 2020, cruising from Fort Lauderdale, FL to the eastern, southern and western Caribbean. Beginning May 2021, Odyssey will sail from Rome to the idyllic Greek Isles.
Odyssey of the Seas will tout a two-level pool deck, two pools, a kids aqua park and four whirlpools surrounded by casitas, hammocks and lounge chairs.
Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Royal Caribbean’s new take on its signature Italian trattoria, will invite guests to gather for rustic dishes.
The Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade will include TVs at every angle and views of the competition, or fun, below.
The Caribbean will finally be home to Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class of ships when Odyssey of the Seas debuts in just over a year, and the cruise line has revealed some of the details for when the new cruise ship arrives.
Just like the other Quantum ships, Odyssey of the Seas will have its iconic North Star ride, which is like a London Eye at sea that sends riders aboard a glass capsule attached to a rotating, pivoting crane-arm that can rise to more than 300 feet above the ocean as well as jut out over the side of the ship while offering 360-degree views.
