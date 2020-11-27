TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands Rugby Football Union and CrossFit are well on their way to raising $20,000 for a player in need.
The groups held the first in a series of fundraising events at Brandywine Bay Beach last weekend to assist national rugby player Kenrick Thomas, 23, who is scheduled to have heart surgery early next year.
Thomas, who has been playing rugby since he was 14, last represented the BVI in Santo Domingo in 2019 and has played throughout the Caribbean and Central America.
He told The Daily News it brought him much joy to see the number of people who were on the beach playing rugby — from schoolchildren to adults — and taking part in activities sponsored by CrossFit. He said it’s been his dream to have as many people playing the sport he loves.
The 23-year-old player said he learned in March, just prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, of his health issues.
“I broke my ribs at the beginning of the year and while I was recovering and giving my body a rest, I felt a pain in my heart,” Thomas said, adding that he initially thought it was the result of an old injury. “Then my wife said I should go to the hospital — and better be safe than sorry — so when I did, the doctor said you really have a big problem.”
Thomas said doctors discovered he had a Ventricular or Atrial Septal Defect (VSD/ASD), that requires surgery to correct. According to Thomas, his teammates were at first saddened when they learned of his health issues, but spun into action to assist him.
Thomas said that following his surgery, he’s looking forward to getting back on the pitch after recovery and rehabilitation and continue the sport he loves.
“I do want to play, but it gives me so much joy seeing all these people coming together, because it’s something you want to see since BVI doesn’t have many things to keep you occupied and busy,” said Thomas, who was score keeping before joining a kids game. “Seeing them enjoying this, doing this — I didn’t want it being for me, but at least it’s happening. So [many] people coming together, from CrossFit and rugby, and boxing, who’s also doing something. It’s tremendous.”
Having represented the BVI in Rugby Americas North on several occasions, Thomas said it would mean the world to him to recover and play again.
“Especially because I have all this support. All the people here know me and believe in me, so once I get the problem fixed, I’m going to come back and give my best — as I always do — more than 110%,” he said. “So, I’m going to bring the win home. That’s all I want to do, go and bring a victory.”
Niall Brooks, president of BVI Rugby Football Union, said the funds being raises will supplement Thomas’ insurance.
He added that based on the success of last weekend’s event, the group plans to hold quarterly beach events to raise funds for worthy causes.
“We’re going to do cross fit, beach volleyball, beach rugby — hopefully get the sailing school down and they can use the ocean and have beach games every quarter in the BVI,” he said.
“If we can raise money every time for a valid cause … we’ll be doing it,” he said.