ST. THOMAS — The Committee on Rules and Judiciary advanced nine pieces of legislation on Thursday, including the Responsible Fatherhood Act of 2022, and an act requiring victims of crimes be notified of the release of their alleged perpetrator.
The Responsible Fatherhood Act of 2022, sponsored by Sens. Milton Potter and Marvin Blyden, would create an 11-member Council on Responsible Fatherhood within the Paternity and Child Support Division of the V.I. Department of Justice, and be charged with “responsibilities designed to increase the involvement of fathers in the lives of their children and their families,” states the bill.
Outlined as the purpose of the bill, it states the creation of the council will “promote the recognition of the importance of the participation of both parents in the lives of their children.”
While the emphasis is sequestered to children whose families have received or are receiving public assistance, the bill states the program will also include other populations of children who stand to benefit.
Separately, the committee narrowly advanced Bill No. 34-0141 which serves as a warning call to victims of crimes by notifying victims when their alleged perpetrator is released. As current law is written only victims of domestic violence are notified of the release of their alleged perpetrator.
Should the bill be signed into law, it would change the Parole Board’s required victim notification of an inmate’s parole from 24 hours to 48 hours before release. It additionally requires notification to contain more details and specifics about the inmate’s release, and allows victims to be notified by phone, email or in-person.
Though the legislation passed, non-committee member and current Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said she was “perplexed.”
“Two former law enforcement individuals who currently serve in this body voted no on the amendment and voted no on the bill. This bill seeks to protect victims,” she said.
On of the law enforcement individuals, Sen. Kenneth Gittens, later said in response on the Senate floor “I thought all of us had our own vote in this body.”
“This is what happens when we shuttle things through and not have the proper discussion,” he added.
Gittens said the bill was redundant as there is already a victim witness advocate within both the V.I. Police and Justice departments.
In addition to the aforementioned bills, the body advance seven others to the full body as follows:
• Bill No. 34-0142 — Allows the V.I. Police Department to use an automated license plate reader to collect and store captured images in a database and use the database as a crime fighting tool.
• Bill No. 34-0155 — Revises the Virgin Islands Uniform Law on Notarial Acts and aims to establish higher integrity of both electronically and non-electronically filed notarized documents.
• Bill No. 34-0148 — Honors former University of the Virgin Islands President LaVerne Ragster for contributions and research efforts made in the territory by naming UVI’s Administration and Conference Center at the St. Thomas campus in her honor
• Bill No. 34-0170 — Relates to the Economic Development Program and amends the incentives to beneficiaries with the aim that it will further their commitments to invest in the territory.
• Bill No. 34-0072 – If signed into law, requires the declaration of firearm components upon entry into the territory.
• Bill No. 34-0154 — Directs the V.I. Education Department to establish and maintain a Bilingual and English Language Development Program in all public schools.
• Bill No. 34-0171 – Allows, among other things, Government Employees’ Retirement System members 18 months of retirement before reentering government employment for a period not to exceed three years, should it be signed into law.
In addition to Potter and Gittens, committee members Sens. Novelle Francis Jr., Carla Joseph, Franklin Johnson, Steven Payne Sr., and Genevieve Whitaker were present for the hearing.