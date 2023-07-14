Property and Procurement Acting Commissioner Lisa Alejandro is one step closer to dropping “acting” from her job title after a Thursday meeting of the Rules and Judiciary Committee.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. tapped Alejandro to lead the department in February following the resignation of former Commissioner Anthony Thomas. She previously served as Property and Procurement’s assistant commissioner, overseeing the Procurement, Vendor Management and Central Stores divisions.
Flanked by family and supporters, Alejandro testified Thursday that she was aware of “the opportunities and challenges we face as the custodian agency of the Government’s fleet, its property, assets and all acquisitions.”
Alejandro said two of her priorities will be managing the fleet of vehicles and reducing bureaucracies to make the property management and procurement system more efficient and transparent.
Upon approving Alejandro’s nomination, Committee Chair Sen. Diane Capehart told her she had cleared the first hurdle in her path to becoming Property and Procurement Commissioner.
“Your resume, your experiences, says it all for yourself,” Capehart said. “You are one of those nominations that I knew — right off the bat —that you would go through this committee favorably.”
Lawmakers later approved a slew of official acts and resolutions, including five which recognize and celebrate notable Virgin Islanders.
These include Bill No. 35-0029, an Act honoring and commending Dr. Donna Marie Christian-Christensen for her service both in medicine and as the territory’s delegate to Congress. Bill No. 35-0033 posthumously honors and commends Benburin “Benny” Stephens for heroism and would rename a section of Bovoni Road in his honor. Bill No. 35-0041 is Act to posthumously award the Virgin Islands Medal of Honor to former Sen. Edgar Milton Iles.
Committee members also approved Bill No. 35-0100 and Bill No. 35-0101, two resolutions honoring and commending the Music in Motion School of Higher Dance Education along with its founder, Charlita Schuster, and Dr. Olaf “Bronco” Hendricks for his work as a psychiatrist and social justice advocate for those with behavioral health and substance use issues.
An Act amending the Virgin Islands Code to clarify the duties and responsibilities of the Taxicab Commission Executive Director also passed the committee on Thursday. At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., who sponsored Bill No. 35-0036 with Senate Vice President Marvin Blyden, said the clarification would enhance accountability, foster clear expectations and ensure transparency.
The Taxicab Commission recently drew the ire of lawmakers — and St. Thomas taxi operators — when an office closure caused it to cease most of its operations for months.
Gov. Bryan vetoed a similar bill from the previous Legislature in February, which would have endowed the executive director with the authority to hire needed staff and manage the commission’s office.
Bill No. 35-0075, an Act designating the third Monday in February as Virgin Islands Governors Day, and Bill No. 35-0078, an Act directing the Tourism Commissioner to survey residents in pursuit of establishing an official dish and dessert of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Committee also approved Bill No. 35-0035, which would amend the V.I. Code by expanding its definition of “disabled veteran” and allow for the placement of a handicapped window decal, as well as Bill No. 35-0013, which would allow applicants to obtain limited local-purpose identification cards without having to submit certain documentation required by federal law.
The eight acts, two resolutions and Alejandro’s nomination will be forwarded to the Legislature for further consideration during the body’s next regular session on July 20.