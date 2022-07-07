The Rules and Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Thursday to advance a bill seeking to transfer jurisdiction of public beaches from the Sports, Parks, and Recreation Department to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
It must now go to the full body, and if passed by the Legislature would head to the desk of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to be signed into law. Should it be signed into law, the legislation would establish a Division of Territorial Parks and Protected Areas with an accompanying board, which was tacked on as companion Bill No. 34-0268, also advanced by the committee.
The legislation has received full support from legislators and testifiers alike, including both involved departments. DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said the department “envisions recreational areas that will be developed in furtherance of activities to include outdoor recreational activities such as camping, picnicking, hiking, biking, horseback riding, environmental education, sightseeing, boating, fishing, swimming, and similar recreational activities.”
Should the law be established and the swap made, DPNR would not be responsible for the development of neighborhood parks and spaces as they are “mainly designed to provide facilities for team or individual sports” and will continue to fall under the purview of the Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation.
Calvert White, commissioner of Sports, Parks, and Recreation, said implementing this legislation would allow the department to focus on its sporting and recreational facilities and develop a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.
Having a developed five-year plan would allow the department to tap into the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund which is estimated to provide an annual $1.2 million into the department, White said.
In anticipation of the passage of the legislation, the department applied and received a Technical Assistance Program grant to help acquire a grant writer that would be able to assist in executing the grant to draw funds from the U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The committee also advanced two bills pertaining to voter registration and absentee voting, a bill relating to insurance commission, another requiring an abandoned property list be compiled, and a bill seeking to establish a cricket field. All advanced legislation is forwarded to the full body for final consideration before being sent to Bryan for signing into law, although Bryan has the power of the veto pen.
The committee also voted on the nomination of Diane Brooks to serve on the V.I. Conservation District, and on a lease agreement between the government and A9 Trucking. Both were forwarded to the full body. The committee, however, chose to hold lease agreements between the government and Liberty Mobile.
Sens. Kenneth Gittens, Novelle Francis Jr., Carla Joseph, Franklin Johnson, Steven Payne Sr., Milton Potter and Genevieve Whitaker were present for the hearing.