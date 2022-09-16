The Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee approved fiscal year 2023 budget bills, tacking on two amendments during a meeting at Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.

The two amendments appropriate $1 million to erect historical monuments and fund the planning of the 175th anniversary celebration of Emancipation Day as well as to have the Virgin Islands soccer federation submit development plans prior to making improvements at its Estate Bethlehem field on St. Croix.