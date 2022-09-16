The Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee approved fiscal year 2023 budget bills, tacking on two amendments during a meeting at Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas.
The two amendments appropriate $1 million to erect historical monuments and fund the planning of the 175th anniversary celebration of Emancipation Day as well as to have the Virgin Islands soccer federation submit development plans prior to making improvements at its Estate Bethlehem field on St. Croix.
The bills were scheduled to be discussed and acted upon during a legislative session scheduled for Friday, but it was canceled due to the impending storm.
Senators, during the meeting on Thursday, praised their work completing the budget process with Sen. Milton Potter, committee chairman, thanking both “members and non-members of the committee, and central staff, for ensuring that all the budgetary numbers of each agency were thoroughly reviewed.”
“The completion of the fiscal year 2023 budget was the result of working collaboratively as a team.” Potter said.
Sen. Novelle E. Francis added that the body is on target to make a mark to ensure that the fiscal year 2023 budget is operating in the black and not in the red.
“There are revenues coming in and expenditures going out,” he said. “Furthermore, the body ensured that there was a rainy day fund.”
Sen. Franklin Johnson encouraged agency heads to utilize the funds being given to their departments to help avoid “continuously sending money back to the federal government.”
Potter said that recruitment has been the “common issue” throughout government agencies, noting a number of positions remain unfilled.
“Being able to identify and recruit talent is not something that is unique to us in the Virgin Islands,” he said. According to Potter, a study funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that the Virgin Islands needed 5,000 new positions in order to accurately fund the recovery from the 2017 hurricanes.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker emphasized the need for performance-based budgeting, noting “senators tend to go into the process blinded.”
Performance-based budgeting would allow senators to properly see the gains and the goals achieved by agencies, as well as address the proper spending of funds, Whitaker said.
“I do wish to see a lot more transparency between the executive and legislative branches by way of funding,” she said.
Discussion also centered on a spate of violence at public high schools, the most recent occurring on Sept. 2, when police arrested two female minors and one male minor at St. Croix Educational Complex, charging each with simple assault and battery, as well as disturbance of the peace.
Sen. Carla Joseph noted that funding has been put in place for non-profits, especially those “geared at young people and youth activities such as The Boys and Girls Club of St. Thomas, the Marine Vocational Program, and the Little League.”
“These are key organizations that help to shape the leadership and the quality of our young people,” she said. “I’m urging parents to get their young people involved in some of these non-profit organizations and youth activities going forward. We can not afford for them to have any idol time.”
The committee amended Bill No. 34-0294 and Bill No. 34-0335. The former amends Act 8474 to adjust the fiscal year 2022 budget to appropriate funds to the V.I. soccer federation as a grant allowing for upgrades to its soccer field, including a new parking lot and the covering of bleachers. The amendment calls for the federation to submit a comprehensive plan to departments of Sports, Parks and Recreation and Property and Procurement prior to starting the projects.
An amendment to Bill No. 34-0335 provides for an appropriation of additional funds to the Waste Management Authority.
The committee also amended the bill to appropriate $1 million to the V.I. Historical Commemorative Fund to erect historical monuments and to prepare for the 175th anniversary celebration of Emancipation Day.
The committee took action on Bill No. 34-0302, which appropriates funds for government operations from the General Fund; Bill No. 34-0303, which appropriates funds to the judicial branch of the Virgin Islands, the Judicial Council and the Office of the Territorial Public Defender; Bill No. 34-0304 which appropriates funds to the V.I. Legislature; and Bill No. 34-0305, which appropriates funding to the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.