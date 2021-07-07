The Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee approved four bills Tuesday, including a measure that would give seniors and the terminally ill priority in civil court proceedings.
Cases can drag on for months or years in the V.I. court system, and parties have died waiting for justice, according to Sen. Janelle Sarauw, who sponsored Bill No. 34-0076.
Sarauw said the long wait for court cases is “a domino effect” on other branches of government, and “I’m calling them out today, everything cannot be solely on this branch of government. The judicial system has a duty, ‘justice delayed is justice denied.’ ”
“We need to make sure people aren’t sitting there waiting for years for their fate, whether it’s criminal or civil. We cannot continue operating like this,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs and Troy de Chabert-Schuster, state director of AARP in The Virgin Islands, testified that they’ve seen people who died waiting for cases to be resolved.
Thomas-Jacobs, however, said the courts should manage their own cases, and there is already a mechanism in place to petition for cases to be expedited.
But Chabert-Schuster said it’s up to each branch of government to follow the law — something that hasn’t always happened — and he supported the intent of the bill.
Sen. Milton Potter, the committee’s chairman, said that “clearly the judiciary has the ultimate say as to how it chooses to manage its docket. And I guess, if nothing else, this bill will send a message that the legislative branch is concerned that the docket is not moving as swiftly as it should.”
Senators also voted to approve Bill No. 34-0066, which would allow the lieutenant governor to collect unpaid property taxes and unpaid public sewer fees from the sale of delinquent taxpayer’s real property. The bill would also set aside those properties as affordable housing for veterans and low-income families.
Senators voted favorably on Bill No. 34-0071, which would establish the V.I. Timeshare Act.
Bill sponsor Sen. Kurt Vialet said the measure would put the onus on timeshare associations to collect the timeshare fee and remit that to the V.I. government.
Currently, the Lt. Governor’s Office has to process more than 20,000 property tax bills to each individual timeshare owner, and “it’s a cumbersome process,” Vialet said. “This will reduce the amount of tax bills exponentially, it’s going to be reduced to probably less than 5,000.”
The bill would also provide buyers an option to back out of a sale, something Potter applauded.
He recounted his own experience with “aggressive” timeshare salespeople, and said he was grateful Florida law allowed him to change his mind about the deal and “we were able to get out of that bad situation.”
Senators also voted to approve Bill No. 34-0077, which would restore the 8% reduction in salaries to the employees of the V.I. government.
The four bills will be forwarded to the full Legislature for further consideration.