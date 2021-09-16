The Senate Committee on Rules and Judiciary voted Wednesday to approve all of the bills related to the 2022 Executive Budget, which will be forwarded to the full Legislature for a final vote.
“The bills were previously vetted and voted on in the Committee on Finance. Presently in this committee hearing, we will further consider and vote on these measures which will then be forwarded to the full body,” Sen. Milton Potter, the chairman of the committee said.
He added that “the goal is to pass a balanced FY 2022 budget that commences on October 1, 2021, and concludes on September 30, 2022.”
Lawmakers voted to approve 29 bills providing appropriations for operation of the government’s various branches and departments.
Bill No. 34-0135, providing an appropriation for the operating expenses of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, was removed from the agenda for technical amendments at the request of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
Bill No. 34-0109, the main budget bill, totals $714.94 million from the general fund for operating expenses of the V.I. government.
The bill also includes $30.96 million in “miscellaneous” expenditures, primarily to nonprofit groups and agencies like the Economic Development Authority, which received a $5.61 million appropriation, plus $500,000 for advertising and marketing, and the EDA’s Enterprise Zone Commission received $400,000. The section also includes items like $2 million for the Office of Disaster Recovery; $2.5 million to Frederiksted Health Care Inc. and $2.1 million to the St. Thomas East End Medical Center.
The bill also includes $1.55 million for miscellaneous scholarships.