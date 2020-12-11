Senators in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary voted to approve a number of nominees and bills Thursday, which will be forwarded to the full Legislature for further consideration.
Chairperson Sen. Janelle Sarauw convened the hearing to consider Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s nominations for the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure, the V.I. Board of Social Work Licensure, and the Government Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees, according to a news release.
Senators voted to approve the following nominations:
• Marion Wilson, licensed practical nurse, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure, St. Croix District.
• Tanicia Penn, registered nurse with Varied Specializations, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure.
• Arnelle Lewis-Comissiong, registered nurse with Varied Specialization, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure.
• Juliette Petty, voting lay person, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure, St. Thomas-St. John District.
• E. Aracelis Francis, Ph.D., the V.I. Board of Social Work Licensure, St. Thomas-St. John District.
• Juliette Millin, the V.I. Board of Social Work Licensure, St. Thomas-St. John District.
• Andre’ T. Dorsey, Government Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees, St. Thomas-St. John District.
Senators also voted to approve the following legislation:
• Bill No. 33-0220 — An Act providing for the construction of ramps or walkways on at least two beaches in each district that would allow persons with disabilities access to beaches as amended.
• Bill No. 33-0004 — An Act amending the V.I. Code, Title 3, chapter 5 adding subchapter III to enact The Virgin Islands Public Art Program Act requiring 1 percent of total capital improvement project costs to be expended for works of art placed in government buildings as amended.
• Bill No. 33-0449 — A bill amending Title 17, V.I. Code, chapter 15 relating to the Virgin Islands Higher Education Scholarship Program to extend eligibility for scholarships to students in the Dual Credit Program as amended.
• Bill No. 33-0355 — An Act amending Title 11, V.I. Code, chapter 23, relating to the Small Business Development Agency by adding a section 1266 to provide an income tax deduction to small businesses that employ persons with disabilities.
• Bill No. 33-0432 — An Act honoring and commending Orville Edward Kean, Ph.D., for his contributions to the University of the Virgin Islands and the Virgin Islands Community by renaming UVI’s Sports and Fitness Center the “Orville Kean Sports and Fitness Center.”
• Bill No. 33-0431 — A resolution honoring and commending Rashawn Ross for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of music.
• Bill No. 33-0440 — A resolution commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas, (1920-2020).
• Bill No. 33-0438 — An Act making an appropriation of $75,000 from the Centennial Special Fund to the Education Department for CAHS’ centennial activities.
• Bill No. 33-0425 — An Act renaming Southside Road on St. John “The Rudolph A. ‘Pimpy’ Thomas, Jr. Road.”