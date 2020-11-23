Expanding the regulatory authority of the V.I. Public Services Commission, and putting a tighter leash on the Water and Power Authority, has long been a goal of the PSC — and WAPA customers — looking to fix a utility fraught with challenges.
On Friday, a bill purported to be such a fix unanimously passed the Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee and advanced to the full Senate body, much to the chagrin of utility leaders who blasted the bill as an encroachment of their authority.
Bill 33-0055 seeks to broaden the PSC’s role in regulating public utilities, including WAPA, which, according to law, only defers to the PSC to set its rates.
If signed into law, the bill would set qualifications for the WAPA executive director and chief financial officer, require WAPA to submit monthly fuel price filings to the PSC and enable the utility to enter into a contract with a corporation to render technical assistance for up to three years.
Apart from WAPA, the bill would give the PSC “limited oversight” of wireless telecommunications providers, allowing it to resolve service-related customer complaints and initiate investigations into patterns of customer abuse.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the goal is to empower the PSC to protect the consumer, particularly from a utility like WAPA which has long been the source of ire for outages, high costs and financial mismanagement.
Moreover, she said, the bill gives consumers a place to voice their complaints in regard to telecommunication matters, such as the recent merger of AT&T and Liberty Latin America.
“The people of the Virgin Islands had no representation when that merger happened because the PSC had no jurisdiction,” she said. “We cannot continue to burden the middle class. We have a duty to the people of the Virgin Islands.”
PSC Executive Director Donald Cole voiced his support for the bill, telling lawmakers that it was a “long overdue update” to the public utility laws of the territory.
“The recommended changes are more than 15 years in the making,” he said.
By contrast, WAPA officials viewed the bill as a blatant overreach. WAPA Board Chairman Anthony Thomas said the bill “upends over 50 years of a regulatory scheme” in which the WAPA board was entrusted to carry out the operations of the utility in keeping with their expertise and knowledge, while the PSC was limited to solely setting rates.
“To now change this structure serves no purpose but to impede the statutory grant of authority vested in the authority by Title 30, Section 105,” he said. “While the perception appears to be that the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority current board and management are responsible for the problems that plague the authority, this notion is simply untrue. The management structure is not the problem.”
WAPA Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer followed suit, insisting the bill would lead to further conflict between the PSC and the WAPA board and, in turn, higher costs for customers.
“Attempts by the PSC to leverage their new purported powers in areas historically delegated to WAPA’s Board would result in increased costs and expenses to the authority, confusion on the part of vendors, higher costs for WAPA’s customer/owners and confusion among its bondholders and federal partners,” Kupfer said.
Lawmakers pushed back, insisting WAPA has historically been resistant to change despite its inability to enhance its operations, finances and customer service.
“You come in defensive mode all the time,” Sarauw told WAPA officials. “The utility continues to ask for the increases in revenue … but whatever increase you ask for never goes to the intended purpose. You need oversight.”
Lawmakers also said WAPA has produced no evidence that federal agencies or bondholders would be scared away if the bill were enacted.
Voting in favor of Bill 33-0055 were Sarauw, along with Sens. Novelle Francis Jr., Myron Jackson and Javan James Sr.
The bill, which was also sponsored by Sen. Alicia Barnes, can be viewed on the V.I. Legislature’s website at www.legvi.org. Sarauw said the bill will be amended in session.