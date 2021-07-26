Rules Committee passes child protection bills

Lawmakers in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary met Thursday and voted to approve three bills that change the rules for child marriage in the Virgin Islands and strengthen the consequences for committing crimes such as child abuse and child neglect.
Officials from the V.I. Department of Human Services, Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, Family Resource Center, Lutheran Social Services and Greater Changes testified at the hearing, according to a news release. Committee members voted to forward all of the measures to the full body for further consideration.
Senators received testimony on Bill No. 34-0030 that seeks to amend the requirements for the marriage of a child, Bill No. 34-0031 to increase penalties for child neglect, and Bill No. 34-0032 to require an abuser of a child to seek counseling.
Committee Chairman Sen. Milton Potter said the legislation will help strengthen families and the community as a whole.
The sponsor of the bills, Sen. Javan James Sr., said the legislation is long overdue. Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said child marriage negatively impacts an individual for life, and Women’s Coalition of St. Croix Executive Director Clema Lewis said many forced marriages of underage girls end with them being abused by their partners, and child marriages rarely end with a positive outcome. Child and Youth Counselor Therapist Cacki Barrett said that by implementing mandated counseling for perpetrators of child abuse, a centralized focus on treatment and education can be provided to help individuals create a positive family life.
Lewis said in the past year, her organization provided support to 139 children who suffered from abuse or neglect on St. Croix. Furthermore, the National Child Advocacy Center estimates that in 2019 at least 78% of abused children were victimized by a parent, 22% of abusers were previously abused themselves and 98% of victims who received treatment never abused again.
Although in support of counseling, Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez said in a written statement that counseling should not be mandated because the Family Court judge ultimately orders case-specific rehabilitative services.
Policymakers voted and approved the following:
• Bill No. 34-0030, to divest Virgin Islands Superior Court of jurisdiction over judicial consent for the marriage of a child.
• Bill No. 34-0031, relating to the penalties for child neglect to require the convicted person to attend counseling in addition to imprisonment or fines.
• Bill No. 34-0032, to require a person who abuses a child to seek counseling.