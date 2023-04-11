Senators in the Committee on Rules and the Judiciary voted favorably on four nominations by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Tuesday, which will be forwarded to the full body for further consideration and approval.
They include attorney Carol Thomas-Jacobs, who has been nominated to serve as a V.I. Superior Court Judge; Aaron Hutchinson, nominated for the V.I. Territorial Park Board of Trustees; and two renominations to the V.I. Port Authority Governing Board, former Sen. Celestino White Sr., and current chairman, Willard John.
Committee members overwhelmingly spoke in support of all of the nominees, but took time to question each about their qualifications and goals.
Senators focused much of their time on Thomas-Jacobs, who has served for more than 20 years in the V.I. Department of Justice, most recently as the deputy attorney general in 2016 and as the chief deputy attorney general in 2020.
Bryan named Thomas-Jacobs Acting Attorney General after asking for former Attorney General Denise George’s resignation in December 2022, citing a lack of focus on internal problems at the V.I. Justice Department.
In March, Bryan nominated Ariel Smith to serve as the next V.I. Attorney General.
Thomas-Jacobs, 54, was born in Antigua, and detailed her career history during her testimony Tuesday.
“My meritorious rise in the Department of Justice from Assistant Attorney General to Acting Attorney General and now, Superior Court Judge Nominee, has been steadfast and constant irrespective of the administration,” Thomas-Jacobs said. “My promotions through the ranks at the Department of Justice is a testament to my hard work, depth of my knowledge of Virgin Islands law, non-partisan approach to my work, ability to work with others and my commitment to serving this community.”
If confirmed as a judge, “I will serve as the gatekeeper of justice, adhering to the constitution, the rules of the court, and the laws of the Virgin Islands. I will follow constitutional principles to prevent the wrongful conviction of persons, ensure that the guilty receives the appropriate punishment; and order remedies so that those who have been wronged civilly are made whole. I will approach each matter with an open mind, decide each case on the facts and the law without fear or favor, and uphold the rule of law,” she said. “I will act with integrity, be respectful and courteous to all those who enter my courtroom irrespective of economic status, age, race, gender or ethnicity.”
Sen. Franklin Johnson asked Thomas-Jacobs about ethics, and asked her to comment on a recent scandal involving U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after it was discovered that he had been accepting lavish trips for years from a major Republican donor.
Thomas-Jacobs said there are local rules in place to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, and judges are prohibited from accepting loans, bequests, and other gifts that could compromise the integrity of the judicial system.
Sen. Milton Potter asked about the territory’s mental health crisis, and the fact that 30% of those incarcerated by the Bureau of Corrections are on the mental health caseload because “we do not have the appropriate facilities to house them.”
“We have to address the mental health crisis here in the Virgin Islands. It cuts across all components of our criminal justice system, whether it’s the Police Department, Corrections, the Attorney General’s Office, the courts. We have to deal with mental health on a constant basis,” Thomas-Jacobs said. “This is a recurring problem that has dogged us for years, so I think this is something that the territory needs to address.”
While serving as Acting Attorney General, “I was able to settle a claim on behalf of the government of the Virgin Islands,” for a total of $62.5 million, $15 million of which was set aside for development of mental health faciltiies.
“I hope the Legislature will honor this settlement and will use this as seed money to build a mental health facility in the Virgin Islands, because by doing that we’re going to be solving a lot of problems, a lot of issues in the courts, our correctional facility, and also in how we prosecute our individuals with mental health issues,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Potter asked Thomas-Jacobs to identify the source of the settlement funding.
The V.I. government had previously sued the estate of millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and “it’s a claim that sprung out of the Epstein lawsuit. We didn’t file a lawsuit, we settled a claim against one of our potential defendants,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Thomas-Jacobs and Justice Department spokeswoman Sandra Goomansingh did not respond to further questions about the settlement from The Daily News Tuesday.
Johnson also asked if Thomas-Jacobs would support a Speedy Trial Act, and she said she doesn’t object to a time limit on prosecutions, but more funding and support needs to be made available so there are sufficient prosecutors and public defenders to handle cases quickly.
There are also other considerations, such as the fact that evidence from crime scenes must be sent off-island to the FBI, and the Attorney General’s Office “does not have control over when that result or evidence comes back,” so rushing to trial is not necessarily fair to all parties, she said.
“But it’s also not fair for a person to be incarcerated in prison awaiting trial longer than the time they would have gotten had they been sentenced, and that has happened to us,” Johnson said.
“And that’s why we have to address the issues,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Committee Chairwoman Sen. Diane Capehart asked if Thomas-Jacobs considers herself liberal or conservative, but Thomas-Jacobs said she doesn’t like to label herself politically, and is focused on maintaining the independence of the judiciary.
Capehart also asked Thomas-Jacobs about her ongoing concerns about how individuals are pronounced dead by local authorities.
Thomas-Jacobs said she reviewed the statute and spoke to medical exmainers, and confirmed that EMTs record a time of death at the scene, and that information is provided to the medical examiners, who make a final determination.
“In the end, it’s the medical examiner that’s really pronouncing the death based on the information provided to them by the EMT and the technician on the scene,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Senators also questioned White and Willard about their efforts to support and guide the Port Authority’s operations in the territory, and both testified that the Port Authority is actively working to improve travel and tourism for Virgin Islanders and visitors alike.
Capehart said during her recent trip to the SeaTrade conference, they kept hearing that St. Croix needs to develop a “wow factor” for cruise ship visitors.
John said the territory is doing a good job of attracting visitors, but they need to add unique, memorable experiences, particularly on St. Croix.
“We now have to decide how are we going to develop our culture and display our culture,” John said. “We should develop our culture for us, and that we enjoy doing it, and then the visitors come and they say, ‘Wow, what is it that they like so much? Why can’t I be a part of this?”
Hutchins testified about his lifelong love of the territory’s natural beauty, and his expertise in environmental science and natural resource management.
“Over my 25-year career, I have worked significantly for the VI Department of Planning and Natural Resources in various technical and leadership capacities, I have further directed The Nature Conservancy’s Caribbean Program operations in the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and launched the Puerto Rico Program,” Hutchins said. “I have also founded and continue to develop and operate multiple businesses across five locations in St. Croix and St. Thomas to include, Leatherback Brewing Company, Caribbean Crafted distribution and logistics company, and Island Life Adventures bike shop and tour company.”
Senators said they supported Hutchins in his desire to join the new Territorial Parks Board and develop the Territorial Park System to help protect local land and provide residents access for recreation and enjoyment.