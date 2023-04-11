Senators in the Committee on Rules and the Judiciary voted favorably on four nominations by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Tuesday, which will be forwarded to the full body for further consideration and approval.

They include attorney Carol Thomas-Jacobs, who has been nominated to serve as a V.I. Superior Court Judge; Aaron Hutchinson, nominated for the V.I. Territorial Park Board of Trustees; and two renominations to the V.I. Port Authority Governing Board, former Sen. Celestino White Sr., and current chairman, Willard John.

