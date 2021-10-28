V.I. Water and Power Authority employees worked throughout the day and night Wednesday to restore water services to St. Thomas’ government offices, businesses and homes following a major water service interruption.
The authority notified the public around 7 a.m. that a 24-inch water main in the Sub Base area had ruptured, causing customers in affected areas — from Sub Base to Estate Thomas — to experience either significantly reduced water pressure, or a complete loss of water service.
Restoration wasn’t expected until early this morning, WAPA spokesperson Jean Greaux Jr. said in a statement released shortly after 5 p.m. It followed an earlier statement that the expected restoration time would be 7 p.m.
“The compromised line is an older ductile iron line,” Greaux told The Daily News.
V.I government offices including the Finance Department, Education Board, and Superior Court, all released statements that they were closed due to the interruption.
The authority’s water operations crew worked to repair the compromised water main, which is the primary pipeline for potable water service to the downtown area, according to WAPA’s press release.
WAPA said potable water service would be restored to Sub Base, Frenchtown, Charlotte Amalie, Hospital Ground, Estate Thomas, Long Bay, portions of Havensight and other outlying areas early this morning.