ST. THOMAS — The long-discussed sale of the former Marriott’s Frenchman’s Reef and Morning Star Beach Resort is final with an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group acquiring the hurricane-damaged property for $35 million.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company, which acquired the property in June 2005 from Marriott for $350 million, announced the completion of the sale in its first quarter results on Thursday.
In addition to the cash consideration, DiamondRock maintains “a participation right in the future profits of the hotel once certain return metrics are achieved.”
According to DiamondRock, it received approximately $240 million in insurance proceeds after the 2017 hurricanes and the rebuild of the resort was less than 50% completed when construction was largely suspended in March 2020 as the COVID-19 epidemic exploded. Since the beginning of the year, DiamondRock says it only spent $2.5 million on the rebuild project.
Before stopping construction, DiamondRock had announced it planned to reopen the 478-room property as two separate hotels — Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and Noni Beach, Autograph Collection.
“We are extremely excited to steward this important property through the completion of its ambitious rebuilding and, ultimately, to its reopening as a global destination with unrivaled facilities and amenities,” said Thomas W. Pulley, global head of the Fortress Credit Real Estate business. “This is a remarkable property — an irreplaceable asset that we are thrilled to add to our portfolio. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to the long-term vibrancy of the St. Thomas economy, and look forward to working closely with USVI officials and engaging with the people of St. Thomas as an important employer.”
“We are delighted to consummate a transaction that enables DiamondRock to retain a financial interest in the future success of Frenchman’s Reef while advancing our strategy of increasing our portfolio focus on experiential drive-to resorts and lifestyle hotels,” said Mark W. Brugger, president and chief executive officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company. “We are confident Fortress will bring a dynamic and exciting vision to Frenchman’s Reef.”