bell ringer (copy)

Rose Harris, right, helps raise funds for The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign in December 2020, in front of the Walgreens near Fort Mylner, St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo by LORI ABBOTTS

Every year, Salvation Army volunteers stand at storefronts and other businesses, ringing a small bell and asking walkers-by to leave donations for those in need as part of its Red Kettle Campaign.

The donations help the Salvation Army set up a holiday dinner for the least fortunate. Donations made to these kettles help assist 50,000 Virgin Islanders every year, and makeup 30% of the gifts to the Salvation Army in the Virgin Islands, according to a released statement from Salvation Army Regional Coordinator Wanda Rivera.