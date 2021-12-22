ST. THOMAS — “I think it should be a magical time for all children.”
That’s what Mac McClafferty said when he heard about Santa’s Gift Giveaway, jointly hosted by the V.I. Community and Police Association, V.I. Children’s Museum and the Family Resource Center.
McClafferty, managing director of the philanthropic McClafferty Family Foundation, heard about the project on Bruce Flamon’s radio show, C’Mon Man, and knew he had to help.
“I made a commitment to make sure all children under the Family Resource Center’s care would get something for Christmas — the whole [total]was about $1,000,” McClafferty said.
The Family Resource Center is a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and services to families who are victims of crime and domestic violence.
In addition to collecting donations to support these families, the Santa Gift Giveaway also extends to St. Thomas seniors and children.
Flamon, president of the Community and Police Association, said the event will begin Thursday morning at the Omar Brown Sr. Fire Station.
“Santa will travel down the road with a parade escorted by Fire Service and police,” Flamon said.
Santa’s first stop will be at the Lucinda Millin Home to deliver 60 meals, donated by Babylon Eats, to seniors.
The parade will continue along Edward Wilmot Blyden Road toward the V.I. Children’s Museum in Buccaneer Mall in Havensight.
“We will arrive at 10:30 a.m. to pass out gifts to all the children who have been nice,” Flamon said.
For the first time, the organization will also be honoring a Senior of the Year.
This year’s distinction will go to Liston Davis, 80, a former senator and education commissioner.
Davis, who became a radio talk show host after leaving the Senate, is being recognized for his services to the community, Flamon said.
Those interested in supporting the gift giveaway can contact Flamon at 340-513-4041.