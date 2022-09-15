Sen. Janelle Sarauw said that a COVID-related grant program for small businesses created by Government House was nothing more than a political ploy, that would have better served them during the height of the pandemic.
Sarauw also questioned “the process and criteria for selection, and the lack of communication regarding the selections or denials” of businesses applying for the grants.
“I am truly grateful to the federal government for the opportunity to assist many small businesses in our community. That however, does not negate the lack of transparency related to the local process or criteria, or the fact that this relief could’ve have been brought to small businesses much sooner,” Sarauw said in a prepared statement. “It is truly an insult to the people of the territory, particularly small business owners — and staff alike — that really struggled to stay afloat during COVID-19 pandemic. Contributing, directly or indirectly to the suffering of our people by delaying relief, then utilizing those relief measures when it is politically convenient, is not a true reflection of good leadership or governance.” Sarauw’s statement was released Wednesday evening, the same day The Daily News published a story on the list of recipients.The Independent senator is the running mate of gubernatorial candidate and longtime Democrat senator, Kurt Vialet, who is running as an Independent. The two are seeking to unseat Democrat incumbents, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
In May, Bryan announced the establishment of the $1 million so-called “Innovation” grant to help small businesses with upgrades and hiring of employees, noting the hardship from the global pandemic that crippled the world in 2020 prior to relaxations beginning in earnest last year.
On Sept. 2, Government House released a statement in which Bryan congratulated the winners, but did not name them. It noted, however, that the SBDC, which was designated to administer the grants, received “about 1,000 business applications for up to $50,000 in grant money.”
Government House at that time deferred The Daily News to the SBDC when contacted for a recipient list . The SBDC did not respond to a subsequent query, but on Monday published the names of 336 awardees, noting 130 are from St. Croix, 174 from St. Thomas, 31 from St. John and one from Water Island.
Among them were V.I. Coffee Company, Pizza Amore, Sabroso Group, Alvin’s Hot Sauce, Barefoot Buddha, I Levin, 2 Plus 2 Corporation, Connections of St. John, Happy Faces II Academy, Leatherback Brewing, Kallaloo Farms LLC, Gold Coast Yachts, HH Tire & Battery, Deepak Bansal,CPA and West Gyul.
Some, however, were awarded more than others with eight , including full-service cabinet shop AMREY Industries, receiving the maximum of $50,000. Four, including Caledonia Communications, received the next highest amount of $40,000. One company received $35,000; 16 received $30,000; 19 received $25,000 and all others received amounts ranging from $1,000 to $20,000. In addition to the SBDC’s website, a full listing can be found on the Daily News website.
Sarauw, in the news release on Wednsday, charged that Bryan essentially hijacked a plan for relief initiated by lawmakers.
She said that in 2020 “when COVID-19 crippled countries and territories,” V.I. senators “presented and passed Bill No. 33-0410, which later became ACT 8385
designating the V.I. Economic Development Authority “to establish the Small Business Relief Grant Program and the COVID-19 Disaster Loan Program, utilizing Cares Act Funds.”
According to Sarauw, “Bill No. 33-0410 provided for $4.5 million dollars for small business economic hardship loans and $7 million dollars in grants to small businesses, which would have saved countless of businesses from laying off employees or permanently closing their doors.”
The bill also included specific criteria “that would have ensured that the money was disbursed to true ‘small businesses’
but “unfortunately, once the bill made it to Government House” in September 2020 “portions of the bill were line-item vetoed by Governor Albert Bryan.”
Bryan’s transmittal letter to the Senate did not give a reason for the veto, she said.
“Now, in the height of the 2022 election season, the administration releases a disbursement of federal monies in the form of a Small Business Innovative Grant Program, through the Small Business [Development Center] to [336] businesses throughout the territory, albeit a very opaque disbursement process or criteria.”
Sarauw said that “following the outcry of several businesses about the process and criteria for selection, and the lack of communication regarding the selections or denials,” she “felt compelled to highlight
not just the lack of transparency, but the tendency of the administration to stymie the work of legislators, then subsequently utilize the very same initiatives as political and election gimmicks.”
SBDC State Director Ted Guiterez, in an online post explaining the eligibility and selection process said an “independent committee” reviewed the group of eligible applicants and that it included individuals from the private sector in addition to an SDBC employee and a representative from the University of the Virgin Islands. He did not name them, and did not respond to requests, both on Tuesday and Wednesday, from The Daily News to release the names.