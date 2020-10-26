ST. THOMAS — An early morning shooting Saturday left a St. Thomas man dead and four others injured near the Four Winds Plaza shopping center.
At 4:46 a.m., V.I. police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the center. Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive black male lying in the parking lot. He was later identified as 29-year-old Joseph Andrews.
Four other gunshot victims were found and taken to Schneider Hospital for treatment. The victims told police that they were all at the location of the shooting, but had no knowledge of who fired the shots, according to a news release from V.I. police spokesman Toby Derima.
Andrews’ death marks the 19th homicide on St. Thomas and the 42nd homicide territorywide so far in 2020.
The V.I. Police Department will hold a press briefing today at 11 a.m. on recent shootings in the St. Thomas community. The briefing will be streamed live on the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VIPoliceDept.
St. Thomas/St. John/Water Island Chief of Police Steven Phillip condemned this latest incident of gun violence.
“Another family is affected by senseless gun violence. We need to stop the killing,” Chief Phillip said.
He urged anyone who saw or who knows what happened to contact the VIPD with information by calling 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 340-774-2211 extension 5617 or 5556, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.