Rosemary Sauter-Frett may finally go to trial in February for embezzlement and other financial crimes, after a judge denied her public defender’s request to be relieved from the case, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

A real estate agent, Sauter-Frett fled the territory after a warrant was issued for her arrest in 2010 and was eventually extradited from California in 2014.

