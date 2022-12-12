Rosemary Sauter-Frett may finally go to trial in February for embezzlement and other financial crimes, after a judge denied her public defender’s request to be relieved from the case, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
A real estate agent, Sauter-Frett fled the territory after a warrant was issued for her arrest in 2010 and was eventually extradited from California in 2014.
Sauter-Frett, 69, is accused of embezzling potentially millions of dollars from clients in the early 2000s. Her trial has been delayed numerous times for a variety of reasons, including the 2017 hurricanes and the pandemic.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 6, and the trial is set to begin on Feb. 27. She is currently on house arrest under electronic monitoring while awaiting trial, according to court records.
The Office of the Territorial Defender has been representing Sauter-Frett since 2016, and Territorial Public Defender Julie Todman requested to be relieved from the case.
Todman cited Sauter-Frett’s claim that she had only met with her once to discuss her case, Frett’s complaint that Todman had not filed motions that Frett had requested, and Todman’s assertion that “she must now defend herself from the complaints of the Defendant,” according to an order filed Oct. 5 by Judge Denise Francois.
Francois examined the merits of Todman’s request and ultimately denied the motion, ordering her to continue representing Sauter-Frett.
Francois acknowledged the difficulty Todman has faced in representing Sauter-Frett.
“The Court is aware that Frett’s criticism that she has only met with Counsel once flies in the face of reality. Further Counsel has certain ethical duties to following when assessing whether to file a particular motion demanded by Frett,” Francois wrote.
“However, this Court finds that a hyper critical client, such as Frett who may require a disproportionate amount of time by way of consultation does not rise to the level of interfering with the preparation of a defense and thus is not sufficient to justify discharging court appointed counsel in this case,” according to the order. “No conflict of interest exists that would require Counsel to withdraw from representing Frett.”
Francois concluded that, “Spending a distracting and excessive amount of time defending against a client’s unfounded criticisms does not mandate withdrawal of representation. For all of these reasons, the Court exercises its discretion to deny appointed counsel’s motion to withdraw.”
Sauter-Frett’s previous criminal history includes a 1983 conviction in California at age 29 — when she was known as Rosemary Chernowski — for stealing $25,000 from Lewis W. Douglas Development Company.
In 1996, she obtained a real estate license in the territory by omitting the conviction from her application.
The conviction was vacated in 2000, but the California Superior Court order vacating the judgment mandated that Sauter-Frett make clear on licensures, questionnaires and applications for public office that she is a felon.
Just weeks before she went missing in 2010, her name also surfaced in the trial of two former police officers and a drug dealer who were accused of extorting a suspected drug dealer, Richard Motta Sr.
During the trial, attorneys implied that Sauter-Frett had worked with and tried to hire Motta to kill her husband, Jacob Frett.
The officers, Enrique Saldana and George Greene Jr., had seized Motta’s rented vehicle on Dec. 4, 2008, which was found to contain paperwork from Sauter-Frett.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Lindquist also implied during the trial of Saldana and Greene that Sauter-Frett had paid Motta to kill her husband.
Whether Sauter-Frett actually tried to have her husband killed was never answered in the trial and she never faced charges in connection with the claim.
Saldana was later convicted of killing his wife, Jeanette Magras, and was sentenced in 2017 to serve 40 years in prison for her beating death.
