ST. THOMAS — Crime was at the top of the agenda as about a dozen Savan residents met with representatives from V.I. Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Community Action NOW! and the V.I. Legislature on Thursday night at Romeo Malone Community Center.
The town hall was held to allow community members to share their ideas and concerns about the neighborhood with officials. Sgt. Milton Petersen, from the Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit, facilitated the discussion.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert was in attendance, and began the meeting by highlighting one small improvement recently made in the Garden Street area, also on St. Thomas.
“Something as simple as speed bumps in a community can make it safer by stopping people from driving so quickly through,” Shappert said.
During the discussion, one of the most prominent issues in V.I. neighborhoods came into clear focus: gun violence.
“If you see something, or hear something, say something,” Petersen said.
Yet, for community members, this slogan was not easily received.
Residents expressed a hesitancy to report issues due to their distrust in the police and a fear of retaliation.
“I understand the frustration that I am hearing from the parents sitting in that room. I understand the distrust that they are expressing in that room,” Executive Director of Community Action NOW! Iffat Walker said.
Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor and Sen. Dwayne DeGraff spoke about the Cash for Guns Initiative, a new program that works to remove unlicensed firearms from the streets. The program allows anyone to surrender an unwanted gun to police, no questions asked. In return, the program will pay up to $350 in cash for the weapon.
The first Cash for Guns event was held Thursday at the Omar Brown Fire Station on St. Thomas. Two St. Croix gun buybacks will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Thursday at the Agriculture Department. Today, another buyback will be held at the St. Thomas fire station.
Sens. DeGraff and Franklin Johnson have both raised more than $10,000 in donations to help fund the program.
Community members also expressed a desire to increase police surveillance in Savan. Petersen and Shappert noted a second Crime Stopper’s walk will be scheduled through the neighborhood.
DeGraff also proposed the formation of a Crime Watch organization, led by a member of the Savan community.
Other issues community members brought to the attention of officials included the flow of traffic up Fireburn Hill, basketball hoops, better lighting and the cleanliness of the streets.
Walker also noted an upcoming summer program sponsored by her organization in partnership with police. The six-week program starts June 14. A dozen slots are available for children ages 9-14 from Savan. For more information, or to register, call 340-474-1510.