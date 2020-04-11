The V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is warning business owners and companies of an apparent scam in which an individual or group claiming to represent the V.I. government is requesting donations for a COVID-19 cure.
According to a DLCA statement, the phony solicitation states that “President Donald Trump, Jr. is seeking donations of $25,000 and upwards from companies and business owners operating within Virgin Islands to fund research programs to find a cure and possibly a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus.”
The letter further states that “Governor Albert Bryan Jr. endorsed the appointment of Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Kirk Callwood, with the responsibility of coordinating the fundraising activities in the Virgin Islands.”
The DLCA indicated that the solicitation is printed on what appears to be authentic letterhead. However, upon closer examination, the contact number is incorrect for the Department of Finance. Commissioner Callwood’s signature also appears transposed from an unknown source.
If you receive a call, email or letter requesting a donation for the V.I. government that you believe to be suspicious, hang up or do not respond, according to DLCA.
The public is encouraged to report the solicitation for a donation to DLCA or the V.I. Police Department.
For consumer-related issues, email consumerawareness@dlca.vi.gov or call our hotlines 340-727-7226 for St. Croix or 340-771-7226 for St. Thomas-St. John. You can also file a consumer complaint at www.dlca.vi.gov.
