A schizophrenic St. John woman with a history of violent outbursts was back in court Wednesday, when a judge said her mental illness is so severe and so apparent, “I don’t see how she can possibly understand what I’m going to say.”
V.I. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III was tasked with advising Suelaysha Correa of her constitutional rights following her latest arrest, but said the effort was futile because of her profoundly impaired condition.
“I’ve never seen a more useless act than what I’m going through this morning,” Carr said.
Like many Virgin Islanders suffering with chronic mental illness, Correa has been arrested several times and charged with petty crime and assaults. Because the territory does not have a long-term residential treatment facility where criminal defendants can be safely held, Correa is one of numerous individuals currently waiting on the mainland for placement.
Correa’s public defender, Mary Ann Matney, said Correa was receiving outpatient mental health treatment in Georgia at one point — it’s unclear from court testimony when, specifically — but the Health Department did not fulfill its responsibility to pay those costs.
The department has also failed to comply with a previous order by Superior Court Judge Michael Dunston that Correa receive treatment in a long-term residential care facility, and her mother has been serving as her third-party custodian while they wait for a placement, Matney said.
Correa, 33, has been arrested several times in recent years on St. John and St. Thomas. In November 2017, she was charged with third-degree assault, in December 2018 she was charged with damaging a vehicle, and in December she was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
In that case, Dunston had ordered her to be placed in a treatment facility on the mainland, but the Health Department has yet to find an available bed, Matney said, leaving her mother to care for her and manage her symptoms.
Her most recent arrest came on Aug. 5, when Correa and her mother were at Santo’s Laundromat in Cruz Bay, and an employee told Correa she had to wear a face mask, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Correa “looked at her, then screamed and approached her with a closed fist and punched her once to her left arm,” police said.
The employee called 911, and police responded and placed Correa under citizen’s arrest for simple assault. Correa’s mother posted $250 bail and Correa was released pending Wednesday’s hearing.
Correa’s mother appeared with her at the hearing via videoconference, and responded to the judge’s questions when her daughter could not. She also tearfully apologized to the laundromat employee, and said she’s struggling to get her daughter the help she needs.
“My daughter, she needs coping skills. That’s a very, very big thing that we’re trying to get therapy set up for her. She needs a special type of therapy and so the department, along with her therapist, is working on that,” she told the judge.
Assistant Attorney General Brenda Scales said Correa is “well known,” and “she does have this problem that continues to plague her and the community.”
Correa was jailed for about a month and a half following her arrest in December, but “she really can’t go to the Bureau of Corrections because she’ll starve herself,” Scales said.
Matney said Correa has been diagnosed as schizophrenic by Bureau of Corrections psychiatrist Dr. Leighman Lu. “She cannot go to the Bureau of Corrections, your honor,” Matney said. “Especially in her fragile state, with COVID at the jail.”
Her previous stint in outpatient treatment in Georgia “has helped her and calmed her down a lot” but “the Department of Health was supposed to pay for that treatment in the states. That never happened,” Matney said.
Correa is in desperate need of intensive, residential treatment, and while the department is in the midst of managing the territory’s ongoing pandemic response, “they have been tasked with this since November of last year, so this is really their failure,” Matney said. “She is making improvements. I just need time to get the Department of Health to get her a placement.”
Health spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter declined to discuss Correa’s specific case and circumstances, citing the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
However, she did state that “funding is not an issue relative to payment of off-island facilities. Upon receipt of the appropriate court order and invoices, our partner facilities are paid for the services rendered in the timeframe (i.e. 30, 60. 90 days) allowed by the Government of the Virgin Islands’ procurement process.”
She did not state how many individuals are currently awaiting placement.
“The Department is steadily working with the Department of Property and Procurement through the steps necessary to make our Anna’s Hope project a reality,” Ritter said. “Due to the fact it requires interagency collaboration, however, we maintain positive professional relationships with our off-island partners. The construction of the facility is only part of the battle, upon completion qualified mental health professionals will be needed. Hence, we will begin early solicitation of agencies with experience in managing various scope of services and staffing along with the requirement to hire and train local staff to ensure a permanent solution.”