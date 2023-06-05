ST. THOMAS — Schneider Hospital is clarifying its role amid concerns from individuals who rely on tanked oxygen and who have had difficulty getting their tanks refilled.
The hospital issued the statement in response to callers to The Daily News reporting a lack of refill services for oxygen tanks.
“We understand that some individuals who previously relied on The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy for their oxygen supplies no longer have that option and have sought assistance at our facility,” the hospital said in a statement released Friday evening. “However, we want to emphasize that SRMC does not provide oxygen refilling services.”
The release noted that Schneider Hospital can arrange for a loan tank and regulator for patients being discharged to their homes, but that equipment must be returned within a specified, agreed upon time.
“Only patients who are discharged and have an established agreement with the hospital are eligible to receive oxygen,” the release said.
The hospital offered several alternatives for commercial oxygen supplies, including Oxymax, which can be reached at 340-473-1993, and Carib Supply St. Thomas at 340-690-0136.
Any patients with ongoing concerns or questions should contact their primary care physician or consult with Dr. Imnet Habtes, a pulmonologist with the Schneider Heart and Lung department, by calling 340-776-8311, ext. 8126.
Patients can also contact the Health Department, the release stated.
“We apologize for any confusion that may have arisen due to the miscommunication regarding our oxygen supply capabilities. We want to ensure there is no miscommunication or lack of clarity regarding the availability of oxygen to be purchased directly from SRMC,” the release stated.