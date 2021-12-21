ST. THOMAS — Schneider Hospital’s helipad is ready for use in emergency cases where a patient needs a safe and quick transport to the facility.
The announcement comes following a Dec. 9 incident in which a man who sustained a head injury aboard a vessel traveling between St. Croix and St. Thomas, was flown to a Puerto Rico hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Schneider Hospital legal counsel Tina Comissiong told The Daily News the local hospital is able to accommodate patients, and this often means a helicopter landing on space on the roof.
“The helipads at Schneider Hospital and Myrah Keating Smith Health Center are both operational,” Comissiong said “We are currently refurbishing them with fresh paint, new lights, flags, signage and other upkeeping items.”
According to Comissiong, although the incident occurred 18 miles south of St. Thomas, a number of factors are considered by rescuers who are treating injured patients.
“The method by which a hospital is chosen is based on the first responder and other personnel’s medical assessment, proximity to available care resources and the accepting hospital,” she said.
Injured persons on island who need to be airlifted off-island for treatment are typically transported to the airport by ambulance and flown out via “fixed-wing aircraft,” according to Comissiong.
“The airlifts are carefully coordinated by medical teams, case managers and the receiving hospitals,” she said.