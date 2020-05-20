Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has lifted the temporary restrictions placed on elective surgeries and outpatient procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement Tuesday, the hospital indicated that the territory has experienced “relatively low and stable incidences” of the COVID-19 virus, giving the facility the flexibility to resume services for patients needing non-emergent or non-COVID-19-related care.
“This is great news for patients who have placed their care plans on hold due to COVID-19,” said Schneider Hospital Interim CEO Dr. Luis Amaro. “Our team is ready to deliver safe, quality health care services to all patients. We will continue to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service; and V.I. Department of Health guidelines.”
While visitation and screening processes will continue throughout this first phase of the reopening, the public will have access to the following services:
• Heart and lung.
• Laboratory services (including testing for food handler’s cards).
• Rehabilitation Services: physical, occupational, speech and cardiopulmonary therapy.
• Dietary and nutrition consultations.
• Mastectomy and medical compression garment fittings.
• Limited elective surgical procedures.
In the event of a possible surge of COVID-19, the hospital can cease all elective and non-essential cases and return to more restrictive policies and protocols, according to the statement.
The hospital also maintains an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and has reserved at least 50% of hospital bed capacity by opening a new COVID-19 wing that is designed to care for critical patients.
“Until a vaccine is found, [Schneider Hospital] will remain prepared at all times to respond to COVID-19 and to care for our community,” Amaro said.
Patients who wish to schedule their elective surgery or outpatient procedure should call the hospital’s Patient Access and Scheduling Department at 340-776-833 at extensions 2157, 2168, 2171 and 2211.
For more information about Schneider Hospital, visit: https:// srmedicalcenter.org.