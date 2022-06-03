ST. THOMAS — Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has resumed patient visitation, with certain restrictions, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday news release.
“We recognize the importance of visitation to our patients’ recovery and overall well-being. A visit from a family member or friend can boost a patient’s morale and provide them comfort and relief,” Chief Executive Officer Tina Comissiong said in a prepared statement.
The hospital, “will resume visitation in a controlled manner and family and friends will be allowed to visit with their loved ones to offer the support that they may need while hospitalized. We will continue to prioritize patient and staff safety and will monitor and adjust the visitation program if necessary,” Comissiong said.
“SRMC will continue to work with our local partners at the Virgin Islands Department of Health and follow the guidance of the CDC as it applies to safety measures for our organization,” Chris Borgeson, vice President of Operations, said in the news release.
Visitation at Schneider Hospital is now allowed under the following conditions:
• Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
• Only one visitor is allowed at a time
• Face masks (covering the nose and mouth) are required at all times
• Patients admitted through the Emergency Department are allowed one accompanying person. The accompanying person may assist in the admission process only. The designated visitor may accompany the patient to the operating room or perioperative services during an emergency. The accompanying person is not allowed to remain in the operating room during the procedure
• Patients scheduled for surgical procedures are allowed one accompanying person
• All visitors, including those accompanying admitted patients, must show proof of vaccination or negative test within 96-hours and must wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times
• Visitors to the Behavioral Health Unit are allowed by physician approval only
• Social distancing continues to apply during all visits
• Virtual visitation remains available to all patients
• Visitor restriction continues to apply for the Hemodialysis unit; no visitors are allowed
For more information on visiting hours at Schneider Hospital, call 340-776-8311.
Representatives for Luis Hospital on St. Croix did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily News on whether visitation has resumed.