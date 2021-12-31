Schneider Hospital officials announced Thursday that residents seeking services may experience extended wait times at its emergency department.
“Of course, patients with life-threatening conditions will continue to receive the highest priority and are seen immediately,” Interim CEO Tina Comissiong said.
Such conditions include heart attacks, strokes, major accidents or severe breathing or bleeding conditions, according to a news release.
The statement noted that the current increase in ER visits resulting from the surge in COVID-19 and its variants has caused wait times “to be higher than average.”
As of Thursday, eight COVID-19 patients are being treated at Schneider Hospital.
The hospital’s leadership team “regrets the inconvenience this poses to patients and would like to thank the public in advance for their patience, cooperation and understanding,” the release stated.
According to the statement, all patients in the emergency department are triaged to determine the severity of their situation and that “this evaluation ensures that medical services are quickly provided to those with life-threatening conditions or who have critical emergencies.”
Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms or have been in close contact with a confirmed positive case, should schedule a COVID-19 test by calling the V.I. Health Department at 340-776-1519 or schedule an appointment online at https://covid19.usvi.care/testing.