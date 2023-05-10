ST. THOMAS — Officials at Schneider Hospital said Tuesday that they have been planning to replace Pafford nurses with permanent employees, and do not anticipate a staffing shortage during the transition.
Reports are that the hospital’s contract with Pafford nurses expires today.
“I don’t think there’s a need for panic and we are addressing it,” Tina Comissiong, chief executive officer said. “We’re going to make sure we have the nurses we need to ensure safe nurse-to-patient ratios.”
Pafford has been “a great partner, they’ve provided a lot of important staffing support to the St. Thomas-St. John District” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but “the contract has now come to an end,” Comissiong said.
“We have always maintained other contracts with other travel agencies and we’ve consistently had nurses with other travel agencies working alongside our staff too,” she added, noting the hospital is working to increase the number of permanent employees.
Previously, the starting salary for nurses with no experience was $51,500, and the base salary scale topped out at $70,000 for employees with 20 years of experience as a registered nurse, according to Comissiong.
Hospital executives, she said, have been negotiating with the nurses’ unions and were able to “considerably” increase compensation packages.
“We’ve been working on it for several months with the Office of Collective Bargaining, working closely with the unions,” she said.
The new pay scale starts at $75,000 for nurses straight out of school, and then a range of $83,000 to $101,000 annual base salary for registered nurses with experience.
“In addition to those base rates, the hospitals are offering significant differentials for evening and weekend work and bonuses for educational certifications and additional degrees. The hospitals also offer nurses excellent GERS retirement insurance, significant PTO including holidays, annual leave, and sick leave, relocation reimbursement of up to $10,000, and much more,” according to information from the hospital.
Comissiong said they believe the new rates are “right on par with national standards,” and are competitive enough that “we would hope to be able to attract folks that want to come home.”
The new agreement, she added, means nurses will be earning salaries similar to Pafford employees, and “I think it brings them on par, maybe even better in some ways.”
Delphine Olivacce, vice president of Quality and Performance Improvement for the hospital, emphasized that the federal government now classifies COVID-19 as endemic, similar to the flu.
“Therefore the things associated with that have come to an end, thus the Pafford ending on May 11 for Schneider Regional Medical Center is in alignment with the federal government and CDC and everyone ending the public health emergency,” Olivacce said.
The hospital “has an aggressive onboarding campaign and also recruitment, we are working to onboard about 30 new employees, and are looking to hire additional staff to fill the 34 Pafford positions with permanent nurses.
“As usual, we will continue to supplement our nursing staff with agency staff that we had been working with before Pafford, but we are confident that all of the positions that were filled through Pafford, will be filled. We’re in that process now,” Olivacce said.
She emphasized that the new nursing salaries “are not associated with the exit of the Pafford staff,” and were the result of unrelated collective bargaining. “No salaries were negotiated because of Pafford,” but were an effort to give current local nurses the appropriate salaries and benefits and recruit new hires.
Schneider Hospital is currently recruiting, and “The hospital’s better compensation package should help its efforts to recruit more permanent nurses and reduce the need for expensive temporary staff,” the hospital said in a news release.
Virgin Islands nurses or nurses from the mainland or Puerto Rico who want to live in the Virgin Islands should “review and consider the very attractive new compensation package being offered for permanent employment at SRMC and JFL and email:kprennie@srmedicalcenter.org. or call 340-776-8025.”
Pafford has not responded to a request for comment from The Daily News.