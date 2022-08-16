ST. THOMAS — Schneider Hospital is working to increase collections while grappling with long-standing debt, according to testimony from hospital CEO Tina Comissiong, who testified at a Senate Finance Committee budget hearing Monday.
The hospital is requesting a government appropriation of $28.75 million for 2023, the same amount as the current fiscal year, which represents 32% of the hospital’s operating budget of $88.57 million.
Comissiong said 68% of that budget “is generated by the work we do — providing care and services to patients and then billing and collecting for the services we provide.”
The hospital is working to increase collections, but as the only hospital serving both St. Thomas and St. John, Schneider is still required to provide care to everyone in need, including those with no ability to pay.
“We are contending with shortages in permanent staff that result in the use of expensive contracted labor, an unfavorable payor mix, high numbers of unsafe discharges or ‘boarders’ due to lack of placement options, higher acuity presentations at our emergency department due to insufficient primary care, many victims of gun violence, and an aging facility. These factors combined have had an impact on SRMC’s financial stability,” Comissiong said.
The hospital is trying to attract more patients with insurance who leave island for medical care, and “if nothing in the environment changes, then the hospital will continue to need the support and infusion of cash from the V.I. government to be able to operate a safety net hospital,” Comissiong said.
The hospital currently houses 11 “boarders,” including some who have been there since 2018, whose care is expected to cost at least $5.9 million this year and are occupying acute patient care rooms, which “is a significant contributing factor to the extended stays in ER and the increased wait times in the ER.”
But because the territory “has no nursing homes, long-term care facilities, or inpatient rehab facilities,” the boarders do not have a safe place to go if they’re discharged, and “remain in the hospital long after their acute care is complete.”
The territory’s lack of primary care has also “led to persons coming to the hospitals sicker and in need of more expensive and more prolonged episodes of care,” she added.
The hospital has provided care to 55 gunshot wound victims, “totaling $1,638,996 in related charges, from January 2021 through June 2022,” requiring complex, expensive treatment, Comissiong said. “Most of these cases were uncompensated care,” and the hospital received no reimbursement.
The hospital spends $4 million on staffing for a behavioral health unit with six inpatient beds that are typically filled, and another $2.3 million to stabilize and treat behavioral health patients in the emergency department.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently said the federal government will fund a total replacement of the hospital, which was severely damaged in the 2017 hurricanes, and contribute $50 million to rebuilding of the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Center, and Comissiong said they’re looking forward to the new infrastructure.
Several government agencies owe the hospital money, including Workman’s Compensation at $3.7 million, the Bureau of Corrections owes $693,796, the Health Department owes $234,283, the Human Services Department owes $131,256, and the Education Department owes $7,520.
“There is also a significant amount of money owed to the hospital by Medicaid due to claims not crossing over and therefore not being processed and paid. The payment of those funds would be a major help,” Comissiong said.
The hospital has outstanding debts of its own, and currently owes $1.7 million to the V.I. Water and Power Authority. Comissiong said the hospital has long had standing debt to the utility, and the average monthly WAPA bill is $350,000.
The hospital also owes two months’ worth of payments totaling $1.4 million to the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System, which has affected processing of retirement benefits for two recently retired staff.
Inflation and rising supply costs have contributed to a growth in the hospital’s accounts payable from $15.8 million on Sept. 30 to the current $22 million, she said.
Myrah Keating Community Health Center is a 24-hour ambulatory care clinic on St. John, and cannot support safe live births and other major medical procedures, Comissiong said.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques said he’s “of the particular belief that St. Johnians are becoming extinct,” and asked what it would take to be able to provide birthing care on St. John.
Comissiong estimated the cost at more than $1 million a year, and said it might be possible if someone was willing to donate the funds.
“There’s no more native-born St. Johnians,” said Sen. Dwayne DeGraff. “You must have people from St. John, so that’s something we really have to look at.”
DeGraff also asked about hospital executives’ desire to recruit employees and increase salaries for the 515 hospital staff, and “personnel is 46% of your budget. You ain’t asked for a dime more.”
“We’d be appreciative of any additional financial support that the Legislature would like to give us,” Comissiong said.
“No, you’ve got to say what you want,” DeGraff said. “There’s no easy fix, but let’s address personnel first.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens asked hospital leadership to put their salaries on the record, and Comissiong was the top earner at $300,000, with the six other directors and executives present earning between $70,000 and $190,000 annually.