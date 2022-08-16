Cancer Center

Schneider Hospital, left, and the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Center on St. Thomas.

 Daily News file photo

ST. THOMAS — Schneider Hospital is working to increase collections while grappling with long-standing debt, according to testimony from hospital CEO Tina Comissiong, who testified at a Senate Finance Committee budget hearing Monday.

The hospital is requesting a government appropriation of $28.75 million for 2023, the same amount as the current fiscal year, which represents 32% of the hospital’s operating budget of $88.57 million.

