ST. THOMAS — Schneider Regional Medical Center, like hospitals across the country, is combatting critical staff shortages.
During a St. Thomas/St. John District Hospital Governing Board meeting Wednesday, Interim Chief Executive Officer Tina Comissiong said the hospital “still has a lot of gaps to fill,” but is actively developing “a comprehensive outreach and recruitment plan so that we can encourage people to join our team.”
“Our emergency department staff is critical,” Comissiong said. “We are presently at an all-time low with only six of 21 spots being filled with permanent staff … We are really being heavily supplemented by Pafford and our travel RN’s, but that is unreliable at times and it’s not going to be sustainable in the long run. So we need to really address our critical care nursing, that and the permanent staffing.”
Pafford Medical Services, which was hired by the V.I. Health Department during the onset of the pandemic, has been providing personnel. But, there are challenges to navigate if the hospital is to retain the permanent staff it has left.
“The disparity in pay that exists between our travel staff and our permanent staff has greatly contributed to resignation,” Comissiong said. “We need to address that issue soon by getting to the table to change the rates and to offer additional benefits which are offered by travel companies so we can continue to compete.”
The hospital “recognizes the need to act quickly and reward financially the staff who” have been with the hospital since or before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Comissiong said.
Aware of the problems, Comissiong said there will be an impending negotiation for a new wage plan with the nurse’s union though no official date has been secured. The hospital is also looking to use and open up support positions, like licensed vocational nurses, “to help support clinical care that we are currently delivering.”
“The pressure on our neck is what I am feeling because there will be a time certain when we will no longer have Pafford so we really need to push efforts,” District Governing Board Chairman Dr. Jerry Smith said. “I know it would be potentially difficult to get folks in until the salaries are adjusted … but we need to be pushing and looking to get some folks in there in the interim. There will be a day when the Pafford flag will be lowered on the institution and we will have to stand on our own two feet.”
To fill vacancies, Comissiong said the hospital is looking for new ways to advertise, targeting new pipelines for hiring — like educational institutions, tapping into other systems with who they have contact with to potentially leverage exchange programs — and strategically marketing employment opportunities.