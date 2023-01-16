School bus service reinstated for Complex route
School bus service for St. Croix Educational Complex High School students along the Concordia/La Grange/Frederiksted route will resume at 6:30 a.m. today, according to a news release from the Education Department
In line with established school bus safety rules, Abramson Enterprises, suspended bus service on the route last August, following reports of student misconduct, the department said in a news release.
Students are reminded to observe all school bus safety rules while riding buses, and parents are urged to reinforce the guidelines with students at home.
According to the department, students are expected to be at the bus stop closest to their residence at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive; students should not stand or play while riding on the bus; students should ensure traffic has stopped before stepping into the roadway to get on or off their bus; students must follow the instructions from the schoolbus driver; and students should not throw objects in or outside of the bus.
Students will be suspended for not adhering to bus rules, the release stated.