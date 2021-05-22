Lew Muckle Elementary School was locked down midday Friday after a fatal shooting in the area, according to V.I. Police.
The shooting occurred at 11:55 a.m. near a home in Sion Farm.
“Officers traveled to the location and found three Black males, including a minor, who sustained gunshot wounds,” according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
The victims were transported by ambulance to Luis Hospital, where one man died of his injuries a short time later. He was identified by family members as 23-year-old David Semper of Anna’s Hope. The other two victims are listed in serious but fair condition, according to Derima.
Police found that the men were shot by a single assailant who approached the area on foot, then fled the area in a waiting vehicle.
Police are calling on the community for assistance to help them identify the vehicle used to flee the area and for any other information that may lead to the identification of the assailant and his accomplices, according to Derima.
Semper’s death marks the 20th homicide in the territory so far this year. There have been 17 homicides on St. Croix, two on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
At the nearby Lew Muckle Elementary School, Education Department officials reported via social media that while the school was on lockdown, “all students and staff are safe and accounted for.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477, where information can lead to a cash reward.