By extending the territory’s current stay-at-home order through Sept. 8, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Monday announced that schools will not reopen for students until Sept. 14.
“We want to make sure that we have a safe and successful school year for everyone involved,” Bryan said at his weekly press briefing on St. Croix. “It’s going to be a trying one but we are going to do our best.”
Bryan noted how classes were originally set to begin on Sept. 8, with all school-based employees reporting this week. But with COVID-19 infection rates pointing to a high rate of community spread, Bryan announced an additional week of stay-at-home restrictions and pushed back reopening public schools.
“The decision for this delay was to ensure the safety of our teachers, faculty and staff who were scheduled to return to our campuses this week,” he said.
According to the V.I. Education Department, all school-based employees will now report on Sept. 8 and instruction will be virtual through January.
Due to the heavy reliance on technology, the first two weeks of school will consist of a “soft opening,” in which students and staff will have time to become familiar with their devices and virtual classroom etiquette and protocols.
A virtual meeting scheduled for Special Education parents will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the department’s Facebook Live platform.
In the St. Thomas-St. John district:
• Virtual orientations will be conducted this week through Friday as originally planned.
• Laptop, Mifi, desk and chair distribution will be conducted Sept. 9-11.
In the St. Croix district:
• Laptop, Mifi, desk and chair distribution will be conducted on Sept. 9.
• Virtual orientations for secondary students will be conducted on Sept. 10.
• Virtual orientations for elementary students will be conducted on Sept. 11.
Toward the end of the first semester, the V.I. Health Department will make a determination as to whether schools should transition to a “hybrid” model of instruction for the second semester.
This model involves students being placed into cohorts and rotating weekly between in-school and at-home instruction. Parents will also have the option to have their children continue learning from home.
More details on school reopening plans will be shared on the department’s weekly Facebook Live program, VIDE Community Connect, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
COVID-19 death
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion on Monday announced another COVID-19-related death in the territory, bringing the local death toll to 15.
The deceased is a 49-year-old male on St. Thomas, the fourth-youngest COVID-19 fatality in the territory.
Encarnacion urges the public to continue to follow precautionary measures, including social distancing, wearing a face covering when in the company of others outside of those in the household and washing hands frequently with soap and warm water.
Bryan said his extension of the stay-at-home order was guided by recommendations from Encarnacion and his COVID-19 Task Force.
“While we are seeing a welcomed drop in the positivity rate, the number of infections attributed to community spread and the number of hospitalizations is not where we would like to see them,” Bryan said.
“Suffice to say, we believe the stay-at-home order has been effective in reducing the spread of the virus and we look forward to relaxing those restrictions next week if these trends continue.”