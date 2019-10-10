St. John School of the Arts founder Sis Frank, with members of Steel Unlimited, a steel pan band active on St. John in the 1970s that performed at Shea Stadium and Lincoln Center and recorded music in Miami.
Lineek Williams, front, and Zoya Otto prepare for a performance at the St. John School of the Arts.
Photos courtesy of ST. JOHN SCHOOL OF THE ARTS
Photos by ST. JOHN SCHOOL OF THE ARTS
Aaliyah Lord plays at a recital at the St. John School of the Arts.
For close to 40 years, the St. John School of the Arts has been introducing dance, music, theater, art, and more to the island’s children. The school plans to go all out for its 40th birthday in 2020, with special events planned throughout the year.
Pop-up master classes are in the works along with special concerts for the 2020 Sis Frank Concert Series, named for the school’s late founder. The Ahn Trio, Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues with jazz icon Ernie Watts, and Brooklyn Rider will perform at the arts school next year, along with St. John’s own steel pan jazz great Victor Provost, who got his start there.
