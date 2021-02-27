Almost a year after classroom doors closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, schools on St. Croix will reopen for in-person instruction beginning March 2, according to a news release from V.I. Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham.
Public schools closed in the territory on March 14 in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and keep teachers and students safe from the potentially fatal disease.
According to Insular Superintendent Carlos McGregor, “all schools received a favorable evaluation to open” after undergoing a series of inspections by the Health Department, Fire Service and Board of Education, Graham said in the news release.
The V.I. Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday and voted to certify the opening of St. Croix District schools. Dates for the return to in-person instruction in the St. Thomas-St. John District will be announced shortly, according to the news release.
“It is a proud day for all of us in the St. Croix District,” McGregor said. “The countless hours of meticulous planning by the district team, school administrators and teachers demonstrate our commitment to educating our students in a safe and healthy environment. The most effective teaching and learning happens when students and teachers are physically in school, and we are happy to be on the road to returning to a sense of normalcy.”
Reopening scheduleOn Tuesday, pre-kindergarten, first grade, self-contained special education, and second- and fourth-year Career and Technical Education certificate students will resume in-person instruction.
Beginning March 9, second and third grade students will resume in-person instruction.
General education students in grades 4-12 will continue learning virtually. McGregor further pointed out that parents of students in pre-K through third grade retain the option of continuing to have their children learn virtually.
When it comes to transportation, however, McGregor said parents will be required to transport their children to and from school. Students whose parents are unable to provide transportation will continue to learn virtually. Bus transportation will only be provided for self-contained special education students, until further notice.