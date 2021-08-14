As total active COVID-19 cases topped 401 on Friday, the No V.I. Child Goes Hungry free food program has been suspended until further notice in the St. Thomas-St. John District due to cases among food service workers.
The meal distribution program was scheduled to resume territorywide on Aug. 23, but “only the St. Croix District program will operate as planned,” according to a news release from Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the territory has continued to climb, as a majority of eligible Virgin Islanders still have not taken advantage of the Health Department’s free vaccination program.
On Aug. 2 the Health Department was tracking 255 active COVID-19 infections territorywide.
As of Friday — 11 days later — the number had jumped to 401, including 52 new cases on St. Thomas alone.
Of the 401 cases, 255 are on St. Thomas, 135 are on St. Croix and 11 are on St. John, according to the Health Department.
“The health and safety of students and staff are critical,” Assistant Education Commissioner Victor Somme III said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision for us to make, but with the recent rise in infections and the low vaccination rates among this employee population, the right thing to do was to postpone operations. We hope to reopen soon to provide warm and nutritious meals to students in the St. Thomas-St. John communities.”
Food service workers in the two districts have undergone a number of training activities around COVID-19 protocols since March 2020, when COVID-19 first began impacting the territory. Additional training and workshops with health officials is planned for Aug. 18, according to the news release.
There have been at least eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 among food service workers in the St. Thomas-St. John District in recent months, with two of the eight occurring this week, leading to potential exposure to other workers. Contact tracing and COVID-19 testing are being conducted by the V.I. Department of Health, according to the news release. “While cooking has not resumed, food service workers in the two districts report to their campuses to undergo training and prepare their kitchens.”
The Education Department is working closely with the Health Department to educate its employees on COVID-19 protocols and encourage vaccination among employees.
Technology distribution
Distribution of laptops and MiFi devices was also postponed at Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School “effective immediately, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 exposure on the school’s campus,” Graham said in a separate news release Friday.
Teachers conducting virtual classes from their classrooms will resume working from home.
The campus will be thoroughly sanitized using CDC-approved products for COVID-19, and the department will provide an update on when distribution will resume.
Education Department reminds employees and the general public to get vaccinated, wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.