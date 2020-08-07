ST. THOMAS — The first semester of the 2020-2021 school year will be “fully virtual,” according to V.I. Education Department officials, who on Thursday pointed to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the territory — and a school system struggling to keep up.
V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin, appearing before lawmakers on Thursday, said the decision to avoid in-person instruction through December was made in consultation with the V.I. Health Department and other medical professionals.
Last month, Education officials had planned a “hybrid” structure of in-person and at-home learning, in which students in different cohorts would rotate weekly between the two types of instruction.
Now, however, face-to-face instruction is not anticipated until January.
“We have heard the reports from infectious disease professionals nationally and the plea of our local health professionals of the need to ensure younger persons, who may be asymptomatic, not bring the virus home to older family members,” Berry-Benjamin said.
The V.I. Board of Education also pushed for virtual instruction, telling lawmakers that local schools were simply not ready for life amid COVID-19.
“Too many of our school facilities are not showing adequate signs of preparedness to ensure compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health guidelines for the safety of our students and staff,” said Board Chairwoman Arah Lockhart. “For example, schools do not yet have washing stations and some bathrooms are still nonfunctional.”
She added that summer maintenance and repairs are still not complete at various sites and that rooms to isolate infected students are insufficient.
“There are [also] still many staff members who have not yet been adequately trained in the use of the technology for distance learning and in other areas of health and safety, and there is no training schedule provided to school administrators yet,” Lockhart said.
Indeed, while Education officials say they plan to order 6,000 Chromebooks for teachers and students in each district, no purchase orders have been sent out yet.
Worse still, the Chromebooks are not expected to arrive in the territory for up to 45 days upon the vendor’s receipt of the purchase order.
That means many students may not have a laptop until the end of September — or even into October.
Public schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen on Sept. 8.
According to Berry-Benjamin, MiFi units — or wireless routers that act as mobile Wi-Fi hotspots — are also coming up short. “We now have to go back to Viya to see if they can supply Mifis for all of our student population,” she said.
In her testimony, Berry-Benjamin said her department was awarded nearly $20 million via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act on June 22 to procure the necessary personal protective equipment, technology, contracts and administrative support.
However, the V.I. government’s MUNIS financial system, which, in the case of the Education Department, is overseen by a third-party fiduciary, shut down from June 22 to July 12, delaying the uploading and processing of the CARES Act budget by three weeks, she said.
The system was reopened on July 13, but had the pause not occurred, the department would have been further along in its procurement process, according to Berry-Benjamin.
Sen. Kurt Vialet responded angrily to the third-party fiduciary and its $3 million annual price tag.
“We’re paying an entity $3 million to assist the Virgin Islands, and they closed the system and tied your hands for weeks,” he said. “This might result in us not getting those products in 45 days because we know the market is swamped right now, everybody is purchasing stuff and it’s hard to get goods.”
He continued, “How are our children going to learn virtually if they don’t have the tools to learn virtually? How dare the third party do that to the Virgin Islands? They’re supposed to be serving us.”
Berry-Benjamin said her department intends to inform students, parents and teachers of further details in the coming weeks, including information on orientations and uniforms.
The department has also scheduled a series of meetings for Monday with the Board of Education and respective union leaders to discuss the shift in reopening.
Moreover, the department’s Reopening of Schools Plan will be updated to reflect a “Learn from Home” schedule for all students and be re-posted on the department’s website for download. Specifics on teacher training and the expectations of them and other school-based employees will also be posted.