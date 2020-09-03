ST. THOMAS — Water hazards at a golf course are not exactly prone to scientific discoveries. But recently, a new species of Caribbean “clam shrimp” was found at the ones at the Herman E. Moore Golf Course at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas.
According to a UVI news release, D. Christopher Rogers from the University of Kansas and Edwin Cruz-Rivera from UVI’s Department of Biological Sciences discovered the small crustaceans while collaborating on a project to inventory freshwater animals on the island.
Realizing the creatures were unlike any other, the researchers, who published their findings last month in the peer-reviewed journal Zoological Studies, gave them the scientific name Eulimnadia insularis, which means “pleasant pond goddess from an island.”
The finding underscores the level of biodiversity in the Caribbean that has yet to be discovered, even for areas that humans have been using for a long time, according to the release.
“It is very surprising that we would find a new species on a university campus that has been in use for decades and has a thriving biology program,” Cruz-Rivera said. “Relatively little is known about what freshwater animals are found on St. Thomas compared to St. Croix, St. John and Puerto Rico. If you are trying to preserve an ecosystem, it is difficult to do if you don’t know exactly what you are trying to preserve.”
Clam shrimps are a group of small freshwater crustaceans with fossils dating back to the Devonian period around 390 million years ago. The name refers to their translucent, hinged, two-halved shell in which the animal can encase its body should it feel threatened, according to the release.
The clam shrimps also have many adaptations that have allowed them to survive for hundreds of millions of years.
“These curious animals live in environments that completely dry out seasonally. This would normally kill any population of small critters that breathe in water,” Cruz-Rivera said. “Clam shrimps, however, have various tricks up their sleeve. For starters, most populations are hermaphroditic, so every surviving adult individual in a pond can produce eggs and contribute to the next generation.”
According to the release, these eggs can lay dormant in dried out soil for decades and still be viable when the next rains come and fill their pool. Moreover, clam shrimp and their relatives can capitalize quickly on any brief rainfall that can form a puddle.
Cruz-Rivera and Rogers said they would like to see more students get involved in the study of freshwater systems.
“There is still a lot to be learned about what organisms live in our ponds, guts and even temporary habitats, such as bromeliads, which contain their own unique organisms,” Cruz-Rivera said.
The two scientists will expand their research over the next five years as part of the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research “Ridge to Reef” grant aimed at addressing the impacts of changing environmental conditions on small island social-ecological systems, according to the release.
A link to their article can be found at: http://zoolstud.sinica.edu.tw/Journals/59/59-42.pdf.
Funding from the Virgin Islands Water Resources Research Institute supported this work.